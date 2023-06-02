Fremont County Sandbag Information

(Fremont County, WY) – With a Flood Watch in effect until Saturday evening in most of Fremont County, County 10 would like to remind folks about the Fremont County Emergency Management Agency (FCEME: 307-856-2374) sandbag information.

Sandbags will be available during normal business hours at the Fremont County Road and Bridge shops located at 4430 Airport Road in Riverton (7am-3:30pm; 307-856-8122) and 1580 U.S. Hwy. 287 in Lander (7am-3:30pm; 307-332-2984).

The FCEMA contacts are Milan Vinich (307-850-8986/c, and Vonda Hush (307-840-0028/c).

Other sandbag locations include:

City of Lander: 1390 Buena Vista Dr.; sand and bags set; no need to call

Hudson/Lyons Valley: Hudson Town Hall; call before at 307-332-3605; sand is available in Town Hall parking lot

City of Riverton: Call FCEMA for bags; sand is available in Sutherland’s parking lot

Town of Dubois: Dubois Town Hall; call before at 307-455-2345; has bags and will be getting sand

Town of Pavillion: Pavillion Maintenance Shop, 216 N. Pine; call before for sand and bags at 307-856-2154

Note: During surface flooding, no more than 200 unfilled bags will be given to one address at a time, with a 500 maximum.

During an actual flood event, no more than 1000 unfilled bags will be given to one address, in two increments of 500.