(Fremont County, WY) – You were not imagining things if you thought it was extra cold this morning, with many areas of the county and surrounding areas having recorded temperatures well into the negatives.

Sweetwater Station and Hudson took the top two coldest spots in the county at -23 and -21 degrees, with many other areas recording negative teen temperatures.

A more detailed look at cold temps in the region is below.

Advertisement

h/t NWSR h/t NWSR