Fremont County Primary Election results certified Friday

(Fremont County, WY) – The canvass board meeting was held Friday, August 19 at the County Commissioners’ Chambers at the County Courthouse, and the official results have now been released as of Saturday, August 20.

To certify the results, the local Canvass Board goes through each seat – County Commission and below – on the ballot and declares the winner. Canvass board. h/t Vince Tropea photo

“I apologize that our intended canvas board was supposed to be yesterday,” commented County Clerk Julie Freese, before adding that a “19% increase in activity compared to 2018 and 2020” led to this process taking a little bit longer than expected.

Certifying the results included local Democratic Party representative Polly Hinds and local Republican Party representative Ginger Bennett.

Freese went on to explain that the voting machine in the room was still sealed from the testing and sealing done prior to election day and that the board would be using this machine following a review of ballots that may be counted.

The seals were read and approved on the official seal sheet. The seal was cut off and the machine was opened. The second seal was taken off and the machine was set to print a zero tape. The board read the tape to be sure all candidates showed a beginning total of 0. This was signed by all board members and dated. A voting machine seal is broken and the tape zeroed out to add provisional ballots. h/t Vince Tropea photo

Freese discussed that there were provisional ballots to review and that there were 4 absentee ballots that were returned on time to the County Clerk’s Main office, but she had forgotten to pick them up on Election Day for the Absentee Ballot Board to count. Freese moved to go into Executive Session and the purpose was to protect Confidential Voter Information.

After the Executive Session, all 4 absentee ballots had been approved and counted on the machine and the three provisional ballots had been reviewed and approved and were counted on the machine.

Once these ballots were made official, the total vote count came to 11,998.

The machine was closed and the tape printed out the results and the tape was signed by the board.

Deputy Clerk Margy Irvine took the USB media to the Electionware Computer to have it compile these results with the unofficial results and the official results were brought back into the Canvass Board proceedings.

In the meantime, while waiting for these documents, it was noted that the other machine in the room was a machine that was used in the Primary Election and that by statute, 5% of the machines must be retested which meant 1 for Fremont County.

The Election Office had run all 1036 test ballots (same as the testing and sealing procedure before the election) and the results had been printed.

Chairman Bennett and Chairman Hinds reviewed the tape while Clerk Freese read the expected outcomes report. The board signed the tape and a certificate that the audit was complete.

Freese mentioned the Secretary of State also had a post-election audit that will occur before the State Canvass Board meets (Wed, August 25, 2022).

Freese mentioned that two party representatives (likely the same as the canvass board members) will soon be scheduled to look at randomly selected ballots sent to us from the Secretary of State and compare the voted ballot to how the machine counted them.

There are approximately 383 ballots and all state races will be compared.

The official results were presented and the board proceeded to announce the winning nominees in the county partisan races (all US, State and Legislative races will be canvassed by the State Canvassing Board).

Municipal races (non-partisan) were also nominated and double the amount to be elected moved onto the General (example a vote for 1 allowed to candidates to move to the General).

Some races with not enough candidates to move forward had enough write-in entries to allow the board to approve their qualifications to run for that seat.

Write-in nominees will be contacted and if they wish to run, they will fill out a nomination form, pay the filing fee and will be included on the General Election ballot.

The State Canvassing Board will convene on August 24.

The results are below.

County

Commission District #1: Clarence Thomas – 377

Commission District #3: Ron Fabrizius – 1087

Commission District #4: Michael Jones – 1409

County Coroner: Erin Ivie – 9247

County Attorney: Patrick LeBrun – 8444

County Sheriff: Ryan Lee – 9186

County Clerk: Julie Freese – 7839

County Treasurer: Jim Anderson – 8627

County Assessor: Tara Berg – 9042

Clerk of District Court: Kristi Green 7880

Mayor

Dubois: Patricia Neveaux – 200 / Jason Kintzler – 127

Hudson: Michael Anderson – 93 / (Write-In) Sherry Oler – 4

Pavillion: Richard Matthew Pattison – 54

Shoshoni: Joel Highsmith – 99 / Jordan Whitener – 74

Lander: Dan Hahn – 1133 / Monte Richardson – 878

Riverton: Timothy Hancock – 1365 / Richard Gard – 1144

Council

Lander: Ward 1: Joshua Hahn – 423 / Oakley Corsick-Boycott – 259 Ward 2: Missy White – 451 / Austin Shields – 307 Ward 3: John Larsen – 733

Riverton: Ward 1: Dean Peranteaux – 479 Ward 1: Kyle Larson Ward 2: Karla Borders – 712 Ward 3: Michael Bailey – 762

Pavillion: 2Y: Patricia Johnson – 39 / Lori Blowers – 38 Council: Jacque Stoldt – 56

Dubois: 2Y: Randall Lahr – 266 Council: Bruce Thompson – 255 / Amanda Ysen – 148 / Dave Neary – 129

Hudson: Council: Mary Anne Robeson – 77 / Bruno Bonella – 73 / Josh Williams – 37

Shoshoni: Council: Beau Weaver – 99 / Tammie Hardtke – 97 / Jim Litz – 89

Committee

Rep PC CM V1 Lander 1-2: Jason Shearin – 166

Rep PC CM V1 Lander 1-4: Del McOmie – 167

Rep PC CM V1 Lander 1-6: Lloyd Charles Larsen – 241

Rep PC CM V1 Hudson 2-1: Michael Pryor – 154

Rep PC CM V1 Riverton 3-2: Andy Anderson – 87

Rep PC CM V1 Fort Washakie 4-1: Jess Hawkins – 72

Rep PC CM V1 Beebe 6-1: John Brown – 229

Rep PC CM V1 Valley 9-1: Jerry Dilts – 236

Rep PC CM V1 Ethete 13-1: Jim Allen – 135

Rep PC CM V1 LUTHY 17-1: John Hazlewood – 110

Rep PC CM V1 Big Bend 18-2: Corte McGuffey – 221

Rep PC CM V1 Shoshoni 20-1: Bruce Thoren – 116

Rep PC CM V1 Reclamation 21-1: Terry Cantrell – 132

Rep PC CM V1 Atlantic City 24-1: Dan Adelmann – 32

Rep PC CM V2 Lander 1-1: David Thatch – 390

Rep PC CM V2 Lander 1-3: #1. Ken Richardson – 171 #2. Mitchell Johnson – 103

Rep PC CM V2 Lander 1-5: #1. John Larsen – 326 #2. Charles Clifford – 213

Rep PC CM V2 Riverton 3-1: Eric Granlund – 231

Rep PC CM V2 Riverton 3-3: Tom Davenport – 364

Rep PC CM V2 Riverton 3-4: #1. Justin Hays – 232 #2. Karl Falken – 151

Rep PC CM V2 Riverton 3-5: Timothy Hancock – 399

Rep PC CM V2 Delfelder 10-1: #1. Scott Walters – 303 #2. Mark Mathews – 293

Rep PC CM V3 Riverton 3-6: #1. Travis Becker – 384 #2. Eli Bebout – 382 #3. James Davis – 308

Rep PC CM V3 Pavillion 14-1: #1. Steve Lynn – 265 #2. Tim Thornburg – 261 #3. Fred Nelson – 235

Rep PC CM V3 Big Bend 18-1: #1. Tim Salazar – 460 #2. Ryan Lee – 437 #3. MIchael Hutchison – 383

Rep PC CM V4 Dubois 7-1: #1. Bruce Thompson – 506 #2. Shawn Hess – 445 #3. Reg Phillips – 396 #4. Ben Barto – 377

Rep PC CM V5 Milford 5-1: #1. Scott Harnsberger – 593 #2. Jim Hellyer – 544 #3. Broc White – 440 #4. Troy Jones – 388 #5. Pavlos Papadopoulos – 325

Rep PC CW V1 Lander 1-2: Amber Shearin – 165

Rep PC CW V1 Lander 1-4: Renee Bush – 219

Rep PC CW V1 Lander 1-6/Rep PC CW V1 Hudson 2-1: : Kristi Green – 304

Rep PC CW V1 Riverton 3-2: Debra Anderson – 213

Rep PC CW V1 Fort Washakie 4-1: Sarah Penn – 102

Rep PC CW V1 Beebe 6-1/Rep PC CW V1 Arapahoe 8-1: Brooke Sutton – 180

Rep PC CW V1 Valley 9-1/Rep PC CW V1 Jeffrey City 12-1: Elizabeth Philp – 246

Rep PC CW V1 Ethete 13-1: Patty McNiven

Rep PC CW V1 Morton 16-1: Jerri Robinson – 89

Rep PC CW V1 Luthy 17-1: Joyce Hazelwood – 102

Rep PC CW V1 Big Bend 18-2: Laura McGuffey – 130

Rep PC CW V1 Reclamation 21-1: Vicky Williams – 57

Rep PC CW V1 Atlantic City 24-1: Julie Adelmann – 47

Rep PC CW V2 Lander 1-1: #1. Karen Wetzel – 282 #2. Sydra Thatch – 237

Rep PC CW V2 Lander 1-3: Jillyn Johnson – 260

Rep PC CW V2 Lander 1-5: #1. Diana Currah #2. Tina Clifford – 230

Rep PC CW V2 Riverton 3-1: Patricia Granlund – 233

Rep PC CW V2 Riverton 3-3: Ginger Bennett – 355

Rep PC CW V2 Riverton 3-5: #1. Kara Hancock – 296 #2. Gerri Boesch – 244

Rep PC CW V2 Delfelder 10-1: #1. Debra Walter – 258 #2. Carmen Vasco – 180

Rep PC CW V3 Riverton 3-6: #1. Ember Oakley – 382 #2. Eyvette Becker – 330 #3. Georgia Davis – 319

Rep PC CW V3 Pavillion 14-1: Christina Pattison – 439

Rep PC CW V3 Big Bend 18-1: #1. Sarah Trehearne – 459 #2. Kate Hayes – 371 #3. Amity Leseberg – 370

Rep PC CW V4 Dubois 7-1: #1. Margaret Wells – 515 #2. Amy Cross – 405 #3. Michael Lapeyre – 389

Rep PC CW V5 Milford 5-1: #1. Amy White – 505 #2. Joan Jones – 419 #3. Cherry Plaisted – 385

Dem PC CM V1 Lander 1-4: Rod Haper – 18

Dem PC CM V1 Lander 1-5: William Jensen – 22

Dem PC CM V1 Lander 1-6: Bruce Palmer – 31

Dem PC CM V1 Riverton 3-3: Terry Hafner – 23

Dem PC CM V1 Milford 5-1: Karl Weller – 19

Dem PC CW V1 Lander 1-4: Mary Donaho Haper – 18

Dem PC CW V1 Lander 1-5: Barbara Oakleaf – 23

Dem PC CW V1 Lander 1-6: Peg Palmer – 30

Dem PC CW V1 Riverton 3-3: Chesie Lee – 24

Dem PC CW V1 Washakie 4-1: Karen King – 36

Dem PC CW V1 Beebe 6-1: Maia Rose – 9

Dem PC CW V1 Jeffrey City 12-1: Polly Hinds – 4

The full results can be found here.

