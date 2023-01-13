Fremont County man pled ‘not guilty’ to multiple sexual abuse of a minor charges at January 12 arraignment

(Lander, WY) – 72-year-old Fremont County man Donald Detimore pled “not guilty” to four felony charges at his January 12 arraignment hearing, overseen by the Honorable Judge Jason Conder.

Those charges, stemming from various reported incidents occurring from 1978 to as recently as 2015, include:

One count of sexual abuse of a minor in the first degree for reported incidents occurring during the month of June in 2014

One count of third degree sexual abuse of a minor for reported incidents occurring between April of 2012 and May of 2015

One count of immoral or indecent acts for reported incidents occurring between July 21 of 2000 and July 21 of 2002

One count of immoral or indecent acts for reported incidents occurring between March and December of 1978

Sexual abuse of a minor in the first degree is a felony punishable by imprisonment of no less than 25 years, and no more than 50.

Third degree sexual abuse of a minor is a felony punishable by imprisonment of up to 15 years.

Immoral or indecent acts is a felony punishable by imprisonment of up to 10 years, and a maximum fine of $1,000.

Court documents indicate that following a sexual abuse of a minor report made to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) in April of 2022, an ensuing investigation led to the discovery of two more victims reported to have been assaulted by Detimore during the years mentioned above.

The incidents involving the two subsequent victims who came forward were reported to law enforcement in the years prior, but no charges were ever made.

Each individual cited multiple incidents of assault by Detimore.

Further proceedings will take place once dates have been decided upon following completion of the Case Management Order.

County 10 will provide updates once they become available, which can be viewed here.

