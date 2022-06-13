Fremont County man pleads guilty to assault resulting in serious bodily injury charge

United States Attorney Bob Murray announced recently that Emilio Wesaw, age 31, of Fort Washakie, pleaded guilty to assault resulting in serious bodily injury at a change of plea hearing on May 27, 2022, before Chief Federal District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl, according to a release issued by the Department of Justice (DOJ)

Sentencing has been set for August 17, 2022.

Wesaw faces up to 10 years’ imprisonment, three years of supervised release, up to a $250,000 fine, and a $100 special assessment.

A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

This crime is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Indian Affairs.

Assistant United States Attorney Michael J. Elmore is prosecuting the case.

An indictment merely contains allegations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.