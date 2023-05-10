Fremont County Library System using Senior Community Service Employment Program amidst budget cuts

In the face of challenging budget cuts in 2020 and 2021, the Fremont County Library System has been determined to keep its doors open and its shelves stocked with books.

They have come up with some innovative solutions to maintain services, and one of these is the Senior Community Service Employment Program. This is just one of three new employment initiatives they have put in place to ensure that the libraries have sufficient staffing. By tapping into the wealth of experience and knowledge held by the senior community, the library system is not only supporting its mission but also contributing to the community’s economic vitality.

Through these creative measures, the Fremont County Library System is proving that where there’s a will, there’s a way to keep the library’s doors open for all who seek knowledge and connection.