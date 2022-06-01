Fremont County Library System Summer Hours

The Fremont County Library System will be adjusting its hours across multiple branches starting June 6- Aug 31.

The Lander Library will be open:

Monday – Closed

Tuesday – 10-7

Wednesday – 10-7

Thursday – 10-7

Friday – 10-5

Saturday – 10-2

The Riverton Branch Library will be open:

Monday – 1-5

Tuesday – 11-7

Wednesday – 11-7

Thursday – 11-7

Friday – 11-5

Saturday – Closed

The Dubois Branch Library will be open:

Monday – Closed

Tuesday – Curbside

Wednesday – 11-7

Thursday – 11-6

Friday – 11-6

Saturday – 10-3

(Open the 2nd Saturday of each month)

For more information on each libraries summer hours’ call the Lander (307-332-5194) Riverton (307-856-3556) or Dubois (307-455-2992) Branch Libraries or stop by!