Fremont County Library System Summer Hours

Sponsored by Fremont County Libraries
Sponsored by Fremont County Libraries

The Fremont County Library System will be adjusting its hours across multiple branches starting June 6- Aug 31. 

The Lander Library will be open:

Monday – Closed

Tuesday – 10-7

Wednesday – 10-7

Thursday – 10-7

Friday – 10-5

Saturday – 10-2

The Riverton Branch Library will be open:

Monday – 1-5

Tuesday – 11-7

Wednesday – 11-7

Thursday – 11-7

Friday – 11-5

Saturday – Closed

The Dubois Branch Library will be open:

Monday – Closed

Tuesday – Curbside

Wednesday – 11-7

Thursday – 11-6

Friday – 11-6

Saturday – 10-3
(Open the 2nd Saturday of each month)

For more information on each libraries summer hours’ call the Lander (307-332-5194) Riverton (307-856-3556) or Dubois (307-455-2992) Branch Libraries or stop by!

Related Posts

Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

Share with us!

County 10

County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.