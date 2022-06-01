Fremont County Library System Summer Hours

The Fremont County Library System will be adjusting its hours across multiple branches starting June 6- Aug 31.
The Lander Library will be open:
Monday – Closed
Tuesday – 10-7
Wednesday – 10-7
Thursday – 10-7
Friday – 10-5
Saturday – 10-2
The Riverton Branch Library will be open:
Monday – 1-5
Tuesday – 11-7
Wednesday – 11-7
Thursday – 11-7
Friday – 11-5
Saturday – Closed
The Dubois Branch Library will be open:
Monday – Closed
Tuesday – Curbside
Wednesday – 11-7
Thursday – 11-6
Friday – 11-6
Saturday – 10-3
(Open the 2nd Saturday of each month)
For more information on each libraries summer hours’ call the Lander (307-332-5194) Riverton (307-856-3556) or Dubois (307-455-2992) Branch Libraries or stop by!