Fremont County Legislators giving session preview this Friday

Five of the six state legislators who represent portions of Fremont County have confirmed their participation in this Friday’s 2023 Legislative Session Preview Luncheon. The second annual luncheon, co-hosted by the Lander, Riverton, and Dubois chambers of commerce will give their members and interested members of the public the opportunity to hear from their state legislators on what legislative activity they have been addressing during the interim and what issues they expect to consider when the entire Wyoming Legislature convenes in January. A general Q&A will follow legislators’ individual comments.



“We’re delighted that Senator Salazar, Representative Larsen, Representative Oakley, Representative Ottman, and Representative-Elect Penn have agreed to join us this year,” said Owen Sweeney, Executive Director of the Lander Chamber of Commerce. “This is an annual opportunity for members of Fremont County’s three chambers of commerce and also interested members of the public to hear directly from their legislators all in one place. It’s also an opportunity for the business community to connect with each other over lunch to discuss common issues of concern and how they may be influenced by the decisions of the Legislature.”



The luncheon will be held this Friday, December 2 between 12:00 noon and 1:30 p.m. at the Lander Community & Convention Center. Doors will open at 11:30 a.m. to registered attendees, and the program will begin at 12:00 noon. For more details, listen to this recent episode of Coffee Time on which Sweeney filled in host Vince Tropea to discuss the particulars of the event.

WHO – Five of Fremont County’s Six State Legislators

Senator Tim Salazar – R (District 26)

Representative Lloyd Larsen – R (District 54)

Representative Ember Oakley – R (District 55)

Representative Pepper Ottman – R (District 34)

Representative-Elect Sarah Penn – R (District 33)

WHAT – 2023 Legislative Session Preview Luncheon

WHERE – Lander Community & Convention Center, 950 Buena Vista Drive

WHY – Inform yourself / Inform your business / Connect with the business community

WHEN – Friday, December 2, 2022, noon – 1:30 p.m. Doors will open at 11:30 to registered attendees. No tickets will be available at the door.

TICKETS – $30 members / $40 guests / $500 table sponsorship for 8 (chamber members) / $600 table sponsorship for 8 (guests) ~ Purchase tickets here.

BUFFET LUNCH PROVIDED BY – Mr. D’s

HOSTED BY – Lander Chamber of Commerce, Riverton Chamber of Commerce, Dubois Chamber of Commerce