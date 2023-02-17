Fremont County is “really cool” with things to do

Most folks are saying that they’re quite done with winter (myself included), but obviously, winter isn’t done with us! Our cities are doing the best they can to keep the streets and roads clear, and even though we all might be pining for Spring, I think it’s really cool that so many businesses and community organizations just forge right through the winter months and hold their events and activities.

I also think it’s really cool that there are groups and organizations all over the state that choose to schedule and hold their winter events in Fremont County. But it’s also really cool that there are places open during the winter months that, if you haven’t been to them lately, are always up for visitors and would love the support of their community all year round. Plus, they’re indoors!

In Riverton, there’s the Wind River Heritage Museum, the Riverton Museum, CATS Museum, and Central Wyoming College, R-Recreation, and the Riverton Senior Citizens Center are always having classes, events, and activities going on. In Lander, you have the Pioneer Museum, the Children’s Museum, and the Lander Senior Citizens Center…and in Dubois, you have the famed National Museum of Military Vehicles, the National Bighorn Sheep Center, the Dubois Museum,

Advertisement

And how long has it been since you’ve taken a stroll down your own Main Street? Local shops and businesses would absolutely love for you to stop by. Maybe you already frequent your favorite coffee shops or restaurants, but maybe sometimes we just get a little bit of tunnel vision in our busy lives (I totally admit I do) and walk right by a shop that could have that “really cool” something that you’ve been looking for. At the very least, it’d be really cool for you to stop in, if not but out of curiosity!

Yes, even in winter, there are really cool things to do, places to go, and people to meet in Fremont County, so bundle up, be careful on the ice and drive slow and safe as you get out and about in this really cool weather…shouldn’t be any snow this weekend, but it’s always good to check before you head out to your events.

On Friday…

Cozy up to a good book this weekend! The Lander Library’s Book Nook is open today from 12:00-4:00 p.m. on the lower level of the Carnegie Building, and the Friends of the Riverton Branch Library Book Sale is also today from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. in the Mezzanine.

Advertisement

CWC’s “World on Fire” ICCE Everest photography exhibit shows through next Friday, February 24, so be sure to make some time this weekend or in the next week to see this gallery of amazing photos by Antoine Day. The Lander Art Center’s REFLECTION – The Art of Being, an exploration of community mental health, shows through March 11. Take a listen to Vince Tropea’s Coffee Time podcast with Ami Vincent of the LOR Foundation as they talk about this exhibit of various mediums by artists in the community.

On Saturday…

Gotta love the goodness made with love from the hearts of local growers and producers to yours! Riverton Saturday Farmers Market goes on from 9:00-11:00 a.m. in the Little Wind Building at the Fremont County Fairgrounds, and in the afternoon, the Lander Local Food Market brings out the goodies from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at the VFW building, 11 Tweed Lane.

Advertisement

It’s Round 4 of the WORRA Boysen Ice Races at Poison Creek Campground this morning! All ages and skill class levels for everyone (and we’re talking everyone…moms, dads, kids, grandpas, grandmas, aunts, uncles, friends)…Motorcycles, ATVs, UTVs, PeeWee races, and a Vintage snowmobile Ice Oval! Sign-ups are at 8:00 a.m. $60 entry for first-class entrees, $25 for additional. $20 for Junior classes, PeeWee’s race is free! The races begin at 9:30 a.m. and there will be one morning round and one afternoon round. Even if you’re not competing, just come and hang out to see some really cool “dare-devil, thrill-seeking” racing! For more information, visit worra.org or call 307-200-0603.

And while you’re in that neck o’ the woods (or prairie snow?)…take along your ice skates and check out the Boysen Ice Rink at the swim beach. It’s just $7 for the vehicle day use fee, so make it a day of winter fun out at Boysen State Park! Ice rinks are open in Riverton and Lander, too.

You don’t have to even think about dinner tonight, because it’s the Riverton FFA’s Annual Alumni Fundraiser at the Fremont Center, Fremont County Fairgrounds. There will be a chili and baked potato bar with all the fixings, a silent auction and…bingo! Tickets are just $5 for the dinner (bingo cards are also $5) and available at the door or from any Riverton FFA member. Multiple prizes, blackout games, and there will even be special games and prizes for the kids! So you can bring the whole family for a night of food and fun, and support your local FFA. More info on the Friends of Riverton FFA Facebook page.

Advertisement

Have an event you want to share throughout Fremont County…and beyond? Yes, County 10 reaches folks all across the U.S.…even folks catching the rays in Florida are checking in to see what’s going on in the middle of the great state of Wyoming, so…see and be seen; inform, and be informed with County 10’s event calendar! Just click on “Add Event” (look in the upper right-hand corner of the page) and sign up on CitySpark!