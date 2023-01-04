Fremont County high school sports schedule Jan 5-7

(Fremont County, WY) – With the calendars flipped to 2023, sports are back into the swing of things beginning Thursday. Basketball will see both single games and tournament play with Riverton traveling to Cheyenne for a classic. All sports except indoor track will be competing this week.
Here is a look at what is happening this week.
*Numbers in front of the team’s name in high basketball are what teams are currently ranked at this time. Rankings are conducted by wyopreps.com. Rankings are released every week.
Thursday
Girls Basketball
- Riverton at Cheyenne Central 6 p.m. (Taco Johns Classic in Cheyenne)
- Watch live on YouTube
- Watch live on Facebook
- Listen Live on 105.1 Jack F.M.
- Dubois at St. Stephens 5:30 p.m.
Boys Basketball
- Riverton at #2 Cheyenne Central 2 p.m. (Taco Johns Classic in Cheyenne)
- Watch live on YouTube
- Watch live on Facebook
- Listen Live on 105.1 Jack F.M.
- Dubois at St. Stephens 7 p.m.
Wrestling
- Riverton at Natrona 6 p.m.
Friday
Girls Basketball
- Riverton vs Wheatland 1:30 p.m. (Taco Johns Classic in Cheyenne)
- Watch live on YouTube
- Watch live on Facebook
- Listen Live on 105.1 Jack F.M.
- Wind River at Riverside 5:30 p.m.
- #1 Wyoming Indian at Greybull 5:30
- Burlington at St. Stephens 5:30 p.m.
Boys Basketball
- Riverton at Wheatland 3 p.m. (Taco Johns Classic in Cheyenne)
- Watch live on YouTube
- Watch live on Facebook
- Listen Live on 105.1 Jack F.M.
- Riverside at #4 Wind River 7 p.m.
- Wyoming Indian at Greybull 7 p.m.
- Burlington at St. Stephens 7 p.m.
Boys Swimming
- Lander at Kelly Walsh Triangular
- Riverton at Cody Quad
Nordic Skiing
- Lander at Casper
Wrestling
- Shane Shatto Tournamnet
- Riverton and Lander will participate from Fremont County
Saturday
Girls Basketball
- Riverton vs Natrona 3 p.m. (Taco Johns Classic in Cheyenne)
- Watch live on YouTube
- Watch live on Facebook
- Listen Live on 105.1 Jack F.M.
- Lovell at #1 Wyoming Indian 4 p.m.
- Greybull at St. Stephens 1:30 p.m.
Boys Basketball
- Riverton at Natrona 4:30 p.m. (Taco Johns Classic in Cheyenne)
- Watch live on YouTube
- Watch live on Facebook
- Listen Live on 105.1 Jack F.M.
- Lovell at Wyoming Indian 5:30 p.m.
- Dubois at Ten Sleep 1:30 p.m.
- Greybull at St.Stephens 3 pm.
Boys Swimming
- Lander at Jackson
- Riverton at Powell Invite
Nordic Skiing
- Lander at Casper
Wrestling
- Shane Shatto Tournamnet
- Riverton and Lander will participate from Fremont County.
- Wrangler Duals at Shoshoni
- Wind River, Dubois, Wyoming Indian, and Shoshoni will participate from Fremont County