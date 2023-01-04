Fremont County high school sports schedule Jan 5-7

(Fremont County, WY) – With the calendars flipped to 2023, sports are back into the swing of things beginning Thursday. Basketball will see both single games and tournament play with Riverton traveling to Cheyenne for a classic. All sports except indoor track will be competing this week.

Here is a look at what is happening this week.

*Numbers in front of the team’s name in high basketball are what teams are currently ranked at this time. Rankings are conducted by wyopreps.com. Rankings are released every week.

Advertisement

Thursday

Girls Basketball

Riverton at Cheyenne Central 6 p.m. (Taco Johns Classic in Cheyenne) Watch live on YouTube Watch live on Facebook Listen Live on 105.1 Jack F.M.

Dubois at St. Stephens 5:30 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Riverton at #2 Cheyenne Central 2 p.m. (Taco Johns Classic in Cheyenne) Watch live on YouTube Watch live on Facebook Listen Live on 105.1 Jack F.M.

Dubois at St. Stephens 7 p.m.

Wrestling

Advertisement

Riverton at Natrona 6 p.m.

Friday

Girls Basketball

Riverton vs Wheatland 1:30 p.m. (Taco Johns Classic in Cheyenne) Watch live on YouTube Watch live on Facebook Listen Live on 105.1 Jack F.M.

Wind River at Riverside 5:30 p.m.

#1 Wyoming Indian at Greybull 5:30

Burlington at St. Stephens 5:30 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Advertisement

Riverton at Wheatland 3 p.m. (Taco Johns Classic in Cheyenne) Watch live on YouTube Watch live on Facebook Listen Live on 105.1 Jack F.M.

Riverside at #4 Wind River 7 p.m.

Wyoming Indian at Greybull 7 p.m.

Burlington at St. Stephens 7 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Lander at Kelly Walsh Triangular

Riverton at Cody Quad

Nordic Skiing

Lander at Casper

Wrestling

Advertisement

Shane Shatto Tournamnet Riverton and Lander will participate from Fremont County



Saturday

Girls Basketball

Riverton vs Natrona 3 p.m. (Taco Johns Classic in Cheyenne) Watch live on YouTube Watch live on Facebook Listen Live on 105.1 Jack F.M.

Lovell at #1 Wyoming Indian 4 p.m.

Greybull at St. Stephens 1:30 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Riverton at Natrona 4:30 p.m. (Taco Johns Classic in Cheyenne) Watch live on YouTube Watch live on Facebook Listen Live on 105.1 Jack F.M.

Lovell at Wyoming Indian 5:30 p.m.

Dubois at Ten Sleep 1:30 p.m.

Greybull at St.Stephens 3 pm.

Boys Swimming

Lander at Jackson

Riverton at Powell Invite

Nordic Skiing

Lander at Casper

Wrestling

Shane Shatto Tournamnet Riverton and Lander will participate from Fremont County.

Wrangler Duals at Shoshoni Wind River, Dubois, Wyoming Indian, and Shoshoni will participate from Fremont County

