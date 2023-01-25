Fremont County high school sports schedule Jan 26-28

(Fremont County, WY) – Another weekend of Fremont County athletics will get underway with basketball, swimming, and wrestling. Also happening this weekend is one of the biggest wrestling events in the state of Wyoming in the Ron Thon Memorial Tournament at Riverton High School. The majority of teams across the state will attend.

Local basketball games will take place in the county with Wyoming Indian and St. Stephens battling it out again this time in Ft. Washakie. Lander basketball will see their first home action since December. Riverton basketball will have their makeup game against Cheyenne East this weekend as well.

Here is a look at what is happening for Fremont County athletics! All times are varsity times.

*Numbers in front of the team’s name in high basketball are what teams are currently ranked at this time. Rankings are conducted by wyopreps.com. Rankings are released every week.

Thursday

Girls Basketball

St. Stephens at Meeteetse 4 p.m.

Boys Basketball

St. Stephens at Meeteetse 5:30 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Lander at Riverton Dual 4 p.m.

Wrestling

Wind River at Lander 4 p.m.

Powell at Riverton 6 p.m.

Friday

Girls Basketball

Lander at #5 Pinedale 5:30 p.m. Watch live on YouTube Watch live on Facebook Listen Live on KOVE 1330 A.M. and 107.7 F.M.

#1 Wyoming Indian at St. Stephens 5:30 p.m. The game will take place at Ft. Washakie

Wind River at #2 Rocky Mountain 5:30

Shoshoni at Greybull 5:30 p.m.

Midwest at Dubois 4 p.m.

Boys Basketball

#3 Lander at #5 Pinedale 7 p.m. Watch live on YouTube Watch live on Facebook Listen Live on KOVE 1330 A.M. and 107.7 F.M.

#1 Wyoming Indian at St. Stephens 7 p.m. The game will take place at Ft. Washakie

Wind River at #2 Rocky Mountain 7

Shoshoni at Greybull 7 p.m.

Midwest at Dubois 5:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Ron Thon Shoshoni, Lander, Riverton, Wind River, Dubois, Wyoming Indian, and Dubois will participate from Fremont County



Swimming

Gillette Pre-Invite Lander and Riverton will participate from Fremont County



Nordic Skiing

Lander at Casper

Saturday

Girls Basketball

#3 Lyman at Lander 2 p.m. Watch live on YouTube Watch live on Facebook Listen Live on KOVE 1330 A.M. and 107.7 F.M.

Riverton at #2 Cheyenne East 3 p.m. Watch live on YouTube Watch live on Facebook Listen Live on 105.1 Jack F.M.

Dubois at Meeteetse 12 p.m.

#4 Kemmerer at Wind River 1:30 p.m.

Big Piney at Shoshoni 3 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Lyman at #3 Lander 3:30 p.m. Watch live on YouTube Watch live on Facebook Listen Live on KOVE 1330 A.M. and 107.7 F.M.

#3 Riverton at #1 Cheyenne East 4:30 p.m. Watch live on YouTube Watch live on Facebook Listen Live on 105.1 Jack F.M.

Dubois at Meeteetse 1:30 p.m.

Kemmerer at #4 Wind River 3 p.m.

Big Piney at Shoshoni 4:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Ron Thon Shoshoni, Lander, Riverton, Wind River, Dubois, Wyoming Indian, and Dubois will participate from Fremont County



Swimming

Gillette Invite Lander and Riverton will participate from Fremont County



Nordic Skiing

Lander at Casper

Indoor Track

307 Invitational at University of Wyoming Lander will participate from Fremont County

