Fremont County high school sports schedule Jan 12-14

(Fremont County, WY) – It will be a jam-packed weekend for Fremont County athletes. All sports including indoor track are in action this weekend. All basketball teams, except Riverton and Shoshoni, are playing in tournaments or classics. Most of the schools will be playing in the Big Horn Classic, which is split between Powell, Cowley, Thermopolis, and Worland. Check below for the games that County 10 will be covering! St. Stephens will be in South Dakota on Friday against Pine Ridge.

Lander Nordic skiing will host its one and only meeting of the season at Beaver Creek Trails. It’s a two-day event full of races.

Here is a look at the full schedule this weekend. All times are varsity times.

*Numbers in front of the team’s name in high basketball are what teams are currently ranked at this time. Rankings are conducted by wyopreps.com. Rankings are released every week.

Thursday

Girls Basketball

Riverton at #1 Cheyenne East 6 p.m. Watch live on YouTube Watch live on Facebook Listen Live on 105.1 Jack F.M.

#5 Shoshoni at #4 Tongue River 4:30 p.m.

Boys Basketball

#5 Riverton at #1 Cheyenne East 7:30 p.m. Watch live on YouTube Watch live on Facebook Listen Live on 105.1 Jack F.M.

Shoshoni at #1 Tongue River 6 p.m.

Wrestling

Worland at Lander Dual 6 p.m.

Friday

Girls Basketball

Lander vs Lovell 12 p.m. (at Worland) Watch live on YouTube Watch live on Facebook Listen Live on KOVE 1330 A.M. and 107.7 F.M.

Wind River vs Worland 1:30 p.m. (at Worland)

Lander vs #3 Burlington 3 p.m. (at Worland)

#1 Wyoming Indian vs #5 Riverside 3 p.m. (at Thermopolis)

#2 Rocky Mountain vs Wind River 4:30 p.m. (at Worland)

#1 Wyoming Indian vs Powell 6 p.m. (at Thermopolis)

Big Horn at #4 Shoshoni 3:30 p.m.

St. Stephens at Pine Ridge, SD 5:30 p.m.

Hanna Elk Mountain vs Dubois 11 a.m. (at Midwest)

Hanna Elk Mountain vs Ft. Washakie 5 p.m. (at Midwest)

Boys Basketball:

#2 Lander vs Thermopolis 12 p.m. (at Powell)

Wyoming Indian vs Thermopolis 3 p.m. (at Powell)

#5 Wind River vs Lovell 3 p.m. (at Cowley)

#5 Wind River vs Riverside 6 p.m. (at Cowley)

#2 Lander vs Wyoming Indian 6 p.m. (at Powell) Watch live on YouTube Watch live on Facebook Listen Live on KOVE 1330 A.M. and 107.7 F.M.

#3 Big Horn at Shoshoni 5 p.m.

St. Stephens at Pine Ridge, SD 7 p.m.

Hanna Elk Mountain vs Dubois 12:30 p.m. (at Midwest)

Boys Swimming

Lander Triangular 4 p.m.

Riverton at Worland

Nordic Skiing

Lander Invite at Beever Creek Nordic Trails The races start at 12 p.m.



Wrestling

Cowboy Invite in Miles City, MT Lander will participate from Fremont County

Don Runner Memorial at Wind River Shoshoni, Dubois, Wind River, and Wyoming Indian will participate from Fremont County

Thoman-Jackman Duals at Green River Riverton will participate from Fremont County



Saturday

Girls Basketball

#1 Cody at Riverton 3 p.m. Watch live on YouTube Watch live on Facebook Listen Live on 105.1 Jack F.M.

#5 Shoshoni vs Burns 2:30 p.m. (at Douglas)

Dubois vs Meeteetse 8 a.m. (at Midwest)

Ft. Washakie vs Arvada-Clearmont 11 a.m. (at Midwest)

Dubois vs Arvada-Clearmont 2 p.m. (at Midwest)

Ft. Washakie vs Midwest 5 p.m. (at Midwest)

Lander vs TBD (at Worland) Watch live on YouTube Watch live on Facebook Listen Live on KOVE 1330 A.M. and 107.7 F.M.

Wind River vs TBD (at Worland)

#1 Wyoming Indian vs TBD (at Thermopolis)

Boys Basketball

Cody at #5 Riverton 4:30 p.m. Watch live on YouTube Watch live on Facebook Listen Live on 105.1 Jack F.M.

Shoshoni vs Burns 4 p.m. (at Douglas)

Dubois vs Meeteetse 9:30 a.m. (at Midwest)

Dubois vs Arvada-Clearmont 3:30 p.m. (at Midwest)

#2 Lander vs TBD (at Powell) Watch live on YouTube Watch live on Facebook Listen Live on KOVE 1330 A.M. and 107.7 F.M.

#5 Wind River vs TBD (at Cowley)

Wyoming Indian vs TBD (at Powell)

Boys Swimming

Riverton at Worland Invite

Nordic Skiing

Lander Invite at Beaver Creek Nordic Trails Races start at 11 a.m.



Wrestling

Cowboy Invite from Miles City Lander will participate from Fremont County

Don Runner at Wind River Shoshoni, Dubois, Wind River, and Wyoming Indian will participate from Fremont County

Thoman Invite Riverton will participate from Fremont County



Indoor Track

Natrona Invite Riverton and Lander will participate from Fremont County.

