Fremont County high school sports schedule December 8-10

(Fremont County, WY) – Winter athletics are here for Wyoming high schools and it starts off with tournament weekend for basketball in Fremont County. Lander and Riverton will be hosting the Bill Strannigan Memorial Classic. Check below the schedule of all the games and times for Fremont County teams.

Wrestling, nordic skiing, and boys swimming will all be competing this weekend on the road. All Fremont County wrestling teams will be in Powell. Lander Nordic Skiing takes their skis to Laramie while boys swimming will be in multiple places over two days

Here is a look at what is happening! All times listed are varsity times.

*Numbers in front of the team’s name in high basketball are what teams are currently ranked at this time. Rankings are conducted by wyopreps.com. Rankings are released every week.

Thursday

Girls Basketball

Powell at Lander 6 p.m. Watch live on YouTube Watch live on Facebook Listen Live on KOVE 1330 A.M. and 107.7 F.M.

Sheridan at Riverton Watch live on YouTube Watch live on Facebook Listen Live on 105.1 Jack F.M.

Shoshoni vs Cheyenne South Sophomores 12 p.m. Game will take place at Central Wyoming College



Boys Basketball

#4 Powell at Lander 7:30 p.m. Watch live on YouTube Watch live on Facebook Listen Live on KOVE 1330 A.M. and 107.7 F.M.

#5 Sheridan at Riverton 7:30 p.m. Watch live on YouTube Watch live on Facebook Listen Live on 105.1 Jack F.M.

Shoshoni vs Cheyenne South Sophomores 1:30 p.m. Game will take place at Central Wyoming College



Friday

Girls Basketball

Pinedale at Riverton 10 a.m. Watch live on YouTube Watch live on Facebook Listen Live on 105.1 Jack F.M.

Star Valley at Lander 10 a.m Watch live on YouTube Watch live on Facebook Listen Live on KOVE 1330 A.M. and 107.7 F.M.

Laramie at Riverton 4 p.m. Watch live on YouTube Watch live on Facebook Listen Live on 105.1 Jack F.M.

Shoshoni at Meeteetse 6 p.m.

Bridger Valley Classic Wind River vs Rich

Coal Miner Classic in Wright #2 Wyoming Indian vs Greybull 12 p.m. #2 Wyoming Indian vs Kaycee 6 p.m.

Carbon County Classic Dubois vs Saratoga 1:30 p.m. Dubois vs Encampment 4:30 p.m.



Boys Basketball

Star Valley at Lander 10 a.m. Watch live on YouTube Watch live on Facebook Listen Live on KOVE 1330 A.M. and 107.7 F.M.

Pinedale at Riverton 10 a.m. Watch live on YouTube Watch live on Facebook Listen Live on 105.1 Jack F.M.

Laramie at Riverton 5:30 p.m. Watch live on YouTube Watch live on Facebook Listen Live on 105.1 Jack F.M.

Shoshoni vs Sheridan Sophomores 1 p.m Game will take place at Rendezvous Elementary School in Riverton

Bridger Valley Classic #4 Wind River vs Rich 3:30 p.m.

Coal Miner Classic in Glenrock Wyoming Indian vs Lusk 12 p.m. Wyoming Indian vs Kaycee 4:30 p.m.

Carbon County Classic #4 Dubois vs Saratoga 3 p.m. #4 Dubois vs Encampment 6 p.m.



Boys Swimming

Lander at Buffalo Triangular

Nordic Skiing

Lander at Laramie Invite

Wrestling

Powell Invite Lander. Riverton, Wyoming Indian, Dubois, Shoshoni, and Wind River are participating from Fremont County



Saturday

Girls Basketball

Cheyenne South at Lander 9 a.m. Watch live on YouTube Watch live on Facebook Listen Live on KOVE 1330 A.M. and 107.7 F.M.

Cheyenne South at Riverton 3 p.m. Watch live on YouTube Watch live on Facebook Listen Live on 105.1 Jack F.M.

Shoshoni vs Laramie Sophomores 9 a.m. Game will take place at Central Wyoming College

Coal Miner Classic in Wright #2 Wyoming Indian vs Wright 9:30 a.m. #2 Wyoming Indian vs Glenrock 2 p.m.

Carbon County Classic Dubois vs Hanna Elk Mountain 9 a.m.



Boys Basketball

Cheyenne South at Lander 10:30 a.m. Watch live on YouTube Watch live on Facebook Listen Live on KOVE 1330 A.M. and 107.7 F.M.

Cheyenne South at Riverton 4:30 p.m. Watch live on YouTube Watch live on Facebook Listen Live on 105.1 Jack F.M.

Shoshoni vs Laramie Sophomores 10:30 a.m. Game will take place at Central Wyoming College

Bridger Valley Classic #4 Wind River vs Ririe 10:30 a.m.

Coal Miner Classic in Glenrock Wyoming Indian vs Wright 1 p.m.

Carbon County Classic #4 Dubois vs Hanna Elk Mountain 10:30 a.m.



Boys Swimming

Rawlins Pentathlon Lander will participate from Fremont County

Riverton at Cody Invite

Wrestling

Powell Invite Lander. Riverton, Wyoming Indian, Dubois, Shoshoni, and Wind River are participating from Fremont County



Nordic Skiing

Lander at Laramie Invite