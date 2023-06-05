Fremont County high school football dates and times set

(Fremont County, WY) – The 2023 Wyoming high school football schedule has been released on Wyoming-football.com. All Fremont County football teams will take the field starting the last Friday of August with scrimmages (Riverton vs Powell is an official game)!

Last season, four teams made the postseason with Lander, Dubois, Wind River, and Shoshoni. The Wranglers made it to their second straight state title game last season!

A lot of shake-ups have taken place as well with coaching changes around the state including Lander and Riverton.

There will be some key match-ups during the season for Fremont County!

Shoshoni at Pine Bluffs (Week 1) : A rematch of the 1A 9-Man State Championship game from a season ago where the Hornets were crowned champions. Shoshoni comes in losing a strong senior class from a season ago. How do the two teams match up against each other?

: A rematch of the 1A 9-Man State Championship game from a season ago where the Hornets were crowned champions. Shoshoni comes in losing a strong senior class from a season ago. How do the two teams match up against each other? Dubois at Little Snake River (Week 2): In what could have been a state championship game last season for the six-man ranks, Dubois will look to steal a game from the Rattlers. Snake River won last season’s match-up in Dubois.

In what could have been a state championship game last season for the six-man ranks, Dubois will look to steal a game from the Rattlers. Snake River won last season’s match-up in Dubois. Lander at Evanston (Week 3) : Jim Burton returns back to challenge his former team. The Tigers won the matchup a season ago.

: Jim Burton returns back to challenge his former team. The Tigers won the matchup a season ago. Big Piney at Wind River (Week 4): The Punchers surprised a lot of people last season and gave the Cougars and the Wranglers a run for their money. Wind River will look to win at home against the Punchers after winning on the road the previous season.

The Punchers surprised a lot of people last season and gave the Cougars and the Wranglers a run for their money. Wind River will look to win at home against the Punchers after winning on the road the previous season. Riverton at Lander (Week 5): The Keeper of the Gold Game is always tight and entertaining. The Tigers won it in overtime just a season ago.

The Keeper of the Gold Game is always tight and entertaining. The Tigers won it in overtime just a season ago. Wyoming Indian at St. Stephens (Week 6): After not playing each other last season, the Chiefs and the Eagles will look to square off for the first time since 2021.

After not playing each other last season, the Chiefs and the Eagles will look to square off for the first time since 2021. Wind River at Shoshoni (Week 7): These two teams have played for a conference title over the last couple of seasons with Shoshoni having the upper hand.

These two teams have played for a conference title over the last couple of seasons with Shoshoni having the upper hand. Worland at Riverton (Week 8): A game that could send a team home again this season. Worland and Riverton last season played for the number four seed out of the east. Worland won the previous contest a season ago.

A game that could send a team home again this season. Worland and Riverton last season played for the number four seed out of the east. Worland won the previous contest a season ago. Burlington at Dubois (Week 8): The Rams won the regular season contest against Burlington but fell in the semi-finals.

County 10 will have the call of Lander and Riverton all season long! On YouTube, Facebook, and County 10! Lander will be on KOVE 1330 A.M. and 107.7 F.M. Riverton on 105.1 Jack F.M.

Here is a look at the schedules for each team: All dates and times are subject to change. (Note @ means on the road while vs means at home)

Lander:

Week 0: August 25 vs Mountain View 4 p.m.

Week 1: September 1 vs Green River 6 p.m.

Week 2: September 8 vs Powell 6 p.m.

Week 3: September 15 @ Evanston 6 p.m.

Week 4: September 22 @ Buffalo 6 p.m.

Week 5: September 29 vs Riverton 6 p.m.

Week 6: October 6 @ Rawlins 7 p.m.

Week 7: October 13 @ Worland 6 p.m.

Week 8: October 20 vs Douglas 6 p.m.

Riverton:

Week 0: August 25 vs Powell 6 p.m.

Week 1: September 1 vs Cody 6 p.m.

Week 2: September 8 @ Evanston 6 p.m.

Week 3: September 15 @ Star Valley 6 p.m.

Week 4: September 22 vs Rawlins 6 p.m.

Week 5: September 29 @ Lander 6 p.m.

Week 6: October 6 @ Douglas 6 p.m.

Week 7: October 13 vs Buffalo 6 p.m.

Week 8: October 20 vs Worland 6 p.m.

Shoshoni:

Week 0: August 25 @ Wright 2 p.m.

Week 1: August 31 @ Pine Bluffs 4 p.m.

Week 2: September 8 @ Greybull 7 p.m.

Week 3: September 14 vs Cheyenne East 5 p.m.

Week 4: September 23 @ Rocky Mountain 2 p.m.

Week 5: September 29 @ Riverside TBD

Week 6: October 5 vs Big Piney 4 p.m.

Week 7: October 13 vs Wind River 5 p.m.

Week 8: October 19 @ Natrona County Sophomores TBD

Wind River:

Week 0: August 26 @ Wright Jamboree 2 p.m.

Week 1: September 1 vs Saratoga 6 p.m.

Week 2: September 8 @ St.Stephens 1 p.m.

Week 3: September 15 @ Riverside 7 p.m.

Week 4: September 21 vs Big Piney 5 p.m.

Week 5: September 29 @ Wyoming Indian 7 p.m.

Week 6: October 5 vs Greybull 6 p.m.

Week 7: October 13 @ Shoshoni 5 p.m.

Week 8: October 19 @ Rocky Mountain 5:30 p.m.

Wyoming Indian:

Week 0: August 25 at. Shoshoni Jamboree

Week 1: September 1 vs Gurnsey Sunrise 4 p.m.

Week 2: September 8 vs Riverside 6 p.m.

Week 3: September 14 vs Rocky Mountain 5 p.m.

Week 4: September 22 @ Greybull 7 p.m.

Week 5: September 28 vs Wind River 6 p.m.

Week 6: October 7 @ St. Stephens 12 p.m.

Week 7: October 13 @ Big Piney 2 p.m.

Week 8: October 19 vs Shoshoni JV 5 p.m.

St. Stephens:

Week 0: August 25 is Open

Week 1: September 1 @ Lingle Ft. Laramie 6 p.m.

Week 2: September 8 vs Wind River 1 p.m.

Week 3: September 16 @ Shoshoni JV 11 a.m.

Week 4: September 22 vs Riverside 1 p.m.

Week 5: September 28 @ Big Piney 4 p.m.

Week 6: October 7 vs Wyoming Indian 12 p.m.

Week 7: October 12 vs Rocky Mountain 12 p.m.

Week 8: October 20 @ Greybull 6 p.m.

Dubois:

Week 0: August 25 @ Dubois Jamboree 12 p.m.

Week 1: September 2 vs Hulett 1 p.m. (In Ten Sleep)

Week 2: September 9 @ Little Snake River 2 p.m.

Week 3: September 16 vs Encampment 2 p.m.

Week 4: September 22 @ Farson-Eden 1 p.m.

Week 5: September 29 @ Meeteetse 2 p.m.

Week 6: October 7 @ Casper Christian 2 p.m. (at Kelly Walsh High School)

Week 7: October 14 vs Hanna Elk Mountain 12 p.m.

Week 8: October 21 vs Burlington 1:30 p.m.