Fremont County Fire Protection District recently announced March volunteer spotlight

(Fremont County, WY) – The Fremont County Fire Protection District began spotlighting the volunteer Firefighters who make up its ranks back in January, and has recently chosen Kenneth Ferris as March’s volunteer. h/t Fremont County Fire Protection District

“Kenneth Ferris has been a Fremont County Firefighter since 2011. He is a member of Fort Washakie Fire Dept and currently holds the position of Assistant Chief, having also held past positions of Lieutenant and Training Officer.

“When not responding to calls and devoting time to the fire dept, Kenneth enjoys hunting, hiking, spending time in the mountains, traveling, watching sports and spending time with his family.”

Thank you Kenneth, and to all of the volunteers and first responders that keep Fremont County safe!

The Fremont County Fire District has over 200 volunteer firefighters, who have dedicated hundreds of hours to serving the communities in which they live.