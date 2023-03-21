Fremont County Fire Protection District honored several volunteers at annual banquet last weekend

(Riverton, WY) – Fremont County Fire Protection District held its annual District Appreciation Awards Banquet last weekend.
“Members & guests enjoy some great food and took home some good door prizes,” their announcement said. “Certifications & Awards were given to recognize the hard work and dedication of our Volunteers.
“Congratulations & many thanks to all of our members and those that support them.”
Recipients of awards & certifications:
- Chief’s Award – Candace Miller
- Speed Hartbank Award – Kathi Metzler
- Firefighter of the Year – Mike Sparks
- Firefighter 1 Certifications – Nick Brazil, William Cordova, Gage Bartlett, Cody Groenwold, Jeff Gillett, Katie Stafford, Rio Stafford & Sady O’Neill
- Firefighter 2 – Brynn Robeson, Thomas Beasley, Nick Brazil, Candace Miller, Mike Miller & Sean Morrison
- Fire Officer 1 – Austin Drake, Chaz “Smoky” Brown, Mike Sparks & Phil Courchesne
- Fire Service Instructor 1 – Brynn Robeson
- Retired Firefighters honored in Memory – Kathi Metzler, Bert Oakley, Kirk “Tater” Koch, Austin Filman & Stanley Stowe
