Fremont County Fire Protection District honored several volunteers at annual banquet last weekend

(Riverton, WY) – Fremont County Fire Protection District held its annual District Appreciation Awards Banquet last weekend. (h/t FCFPD via Facebook)

“Members & guests enjoy some great food and took home some good door prizes,” their announcement said. “Certifications & Awards were given to recognize the hard work and dedication of our Volunteers.

“Congratulations & many thanks to all of our members and those that support them.”

Recipients of awards & certifications:

Chief’s Award – Candace Miller

Speed Hartbank Award – Kathi Metzler

Firefighter of the Year – Mike Sparks

Firefighter 1 Certifications – Nick Brazil, William Cordova, Gage Bartlett, Cody Groenwold, Jeff Gillett, Katie Stafford, Rio Stafford & Sady O’Neill

Firefighter 2 – Brynn Robeson, Thomas Beasley, Nick Brazil, Candace Miller, Mike Miller & Sean Morrison

Fire Officer 1 – Austin Drake, Chaz “Smoky” Brown, Mike Sparks & Phil Courchesne

Fire Service Instructor 1 – Brynn Robeson

Retired Firefighters honored in Memory – Kathi Metzler, Bert Oakley, Kirk “Tater” Koch, Austin Filman & Stanley Stowe

Mike Sparks (h/t FCFPD via Facebook) Candace Miller (h/t FCFPD via Facebook)

For more photos of the event, click here.