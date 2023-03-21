Fremont County Fire Protection District honored several volunteers at annual banquet last weekend

Amanda Fehring
Amanda Fehring
(h/t FCFPD via Facebook)

(Riverton, WY) – Fremont County Fire Protection District held its annual District Appreciation Awards Banquet last weekend.

(h/t FCFPD via Facebook)

“Members & guests enjoy some great food and took home some good door prizes,” their announcement said. “Certifications & Awards were given to recognize the hard work and dedication of our Volunteers.

“Congratulations & many thanks to all of our members and those that support them.”

Advertisement

Recipients of awards & certifications:

  • Chief’s Award – Candace Miller
  • Speed Hartbank Award – Kathi Metzler
  • Firefighter of the Year – Mike Sparks
  • Firefighter 1 Certifications – Nick Brazil, William Cordova, Gage Bartlett, Cody Groenwold, Jeff Gillett, Katie Stafford, Rio Stafford & Sady O’Neill
  • Firefighter 2 – Brynn Robeson, Thomas Beasley, Nick Brazil, Candace Miller, Mike Miller & Sean Morrison
  • Fire Officer 1 – Austin Drake, Chaz “Smoky” Brown, Mike Sparks & Phil Courchesne
  • Fire Service Instructor 1 – Brynn Robeson
  • Retired Firefighters honored in Memory – Kathi Metzler, Bert Oakley, Kirk “Tater” Koch, Austin Filman & Stanley Stowe
Mike Sparks (h/t FCFPD via Facebook)
Candace Miller (h/t FCFPD via Facebook)

For more photos of the event, click here.

Advertisement

Related Posts

Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

Share with us!

County 10

County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.