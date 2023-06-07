Fremont County Fire Protection District announces volunteer firefighter spotlight for June

(Fremont County, WY) – The Fremont County Fire Protection District continues to spotlight the volunteer Firefighters who make up its ranks, and has chosen Sean Morrison as June’s volunteer of the month. h/t Fremont County Fire Protection District

“Sean Morrison has been a Fremont County Firefighter since 2016. He is a member of Battalion 1 Support FD and currently holds the position of Captain.”

“When not responding to calls and devoting time to the fire department, Sean enjoys hunting, fishing, off-roading, rock-crawling and spending time in the outdoors.”

Thank you Sean, and to all of the volunteers and first responders that keep Fremont County safe!

The Fremont County Fire District has over 200 volunteer firefighters, who have dedicated hundreds of hours to serving the communities in which they live.