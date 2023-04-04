Fremont County Fire Protection District announces April volunteer spotlight

(Fremont County, WY) – The Fremont County Fire Protection District began spotlighting the volunteer Firefighters who make up its ranks back in January, and has recently chosen Richard Lowe as April’s volunteer. h/t Fremont County Fire Protection District

“Richard has been a Fremont County Firefighter since 2010. He is a member of Crowheart Fire Dept and has held past positions of Training Officer.

“When not responding to calls and devoting time to the fire dept, Richard enjoys collecting guns and shooting, driving truck and helping his neighbors.”

Thank you Richard, and to all of the volunteers and first responders that keep Fremont County safe!

The Fremont County Fire District has over 200 volunteer firefighters, who have dedicated hundreds of hours to serving the communities in which they live.