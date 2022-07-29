Fremont County Fair kicks off this weekend!

It’s that time of year again! The Fremont County Fair is bringing the excitement with the 109th annual fair. Taking place July 30th through the 6th of August, the fair has a whole week of ‘Hog Wild’ fun planned.

Grab the family and head on down to the Fremont County Fairgrounds!

July 30th- Hog N’ Mud Wrestling (sponsored by Plains Floor & Window Covering)

July 31st- Fremont Family Day (sponsored by Fremont County Prevention Program)

August 3rd- Ranch Rodeo (sponsored by Non-typical Services & Logistics)

August 4th- Timmy Challenge/Bull Riding (sponsored by First Interstate Bank)

August 5th- Monster Truck Insanity Tour (sponsored by Wind River Hotel & Casino, REMAX/All Start realtors Riverton)

August 6th- Figure 8 Races (sponsored by Bailey Enterprises)

August 1st-6th- Free in Concert (Sutherlands Free Stage)