Fremont County Fair: All about the goats

(Riverton, WY) – Brekken Maxson is showing goats for his second year and this year he brought Sauce to the 110th Fremont County Fair.

Brekken chatted with County 10 radio host Charene the Adventure Queen Monday morning about Sauce and showing a goat at the fair.

Sauce is young for a show goat, according to Brekken. He was born in February, but weighs 67 pounds, which is enough to show him.

Check out the full interview below!

Want to see more goats? Check out the video below of Charene and Rachel wandering through the goat pens.