Fremont County employment rises by 2.4%

(Fremont County, WY) – Employment in Fremont County rose by 342 jobs (2.4%) and its total payroll increased by $13.0 million (8.3%), according to a release from Wyoming Workforce Services

The largest job gains occurred in local government, leisure & hospitality, manufacturing, and retail trade.

Employment fell in health care & social assistance, state government, and federal government.

As for statewide numbers, from first quarter 2021 to first quarter 2022, Wyoming added 6,990 jobs (2.7%) and total payroll rose by $450.6 million (14.3%).

Despite the recent job growth, employment has not fully returned to pre-pandemic levels.

Total employment in first quarter 2022 was down approximately 6,500 jobs from first quarter 2020.

