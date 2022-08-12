Fremont County employment rises by 2.4%

County 10 Staff
County 10 Staff
Wyoming Department of Workforce Services

(Fremont County, WY) – Employment in Fremont County rose by 342 jobs (2.4%) and its total payroll increased by $13.0 million (8.3%), according to a release from Wyoming Workforce Services

The largest job gains occurred in local government, leisure & hospitality, manufacturing, and retail trade.

Employment fell in health care & social assistance, state government, and federal government.

Advertisement

As for statewide numbers, from first quarter 2021 to first quarter 2022, Wyoming added 6,990 jobs (2.7%) and total payroll rose by $450.6 million (14.3%).

Despite the recent job growth, employment has not fully returned to pre-pandemic levels.

Total employment in first quarter 2022 was down approximately 6,500 jobs from first quarter 2020.

For more detailed breakdowns of information for each county, click here.

Related Posts

Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

Share with us!

County 10

County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.