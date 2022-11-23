Fremont County DUI Task Force to focus on impaired driving enforcement during Thanksgiving holiday weekend

The Fremont County DUI Task Force will conduct impaired driving enforcement operations over the Thanksgiving holiday. Additional law enforcement will be out looking for impaired drivers between Wednesday, Nov. 23 and Sunday, Nov. 27.

The DUI Task Force would like to remind county residents and visitors to follow all traffic laws and never drive impaired.

The Fremont County DUI Task Force includes the Wyoming Highway Patrol, Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, and the Lander, Riverton, Shoshoni, and BIA Wind River police departments.

The Fremont County DUI Task Force recommends these safe alternatives to drinking and driving:

Remember that it is never OK to drink and drive. Even if you have had only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation, taxi or a ride sharing service to get home safely.

If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact Fremont County law enforcement immediately or dial 911.

Have a friend who is about to drink and drive? Take the keys away and plan to get your friend home safely.