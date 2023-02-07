Fremont County DUI Task Force focusing on Super Bowl weekend; Safe Rides available

The Fremont County DUI Task Force will conduct impaired driving enforcement operations over the Super Bowl LVII weekend. Local law enforcement will be out in force looking for impaired drivers between Friday, Feb. 10, and Sunday, Feb. 12.

The DUI Task Force would like to remind Fremont County residents and visitors to follow all traffic laws and never drive impaired.

“On Super Bowl Sunday, there’s always a party and we want to remind everybody to never get behind the wheel after you’ve been drinking,” said interim Chief Wes Romero of the Riverton Police Department. “As always, you can expect no breaks if you drink and drive. There is no tolerance for this dangerous and criminal behavior that’s harming our community year after year.”

The Fremont County DUI Task Force includes the Wyoming Highway Patrol, Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, and the Lander, Riverton, Shoshoni, and BIA Wind River police departments.

The Fremont County DUI Task Force recommends these safe alternatives to drinking and driving:

Order a ‘Safe Rides’ service on Super Bowl Sunday from 5:00 p.m. until midnight by calling (307) 851-9800, and Wind River Transportation Authority (WRTA) will pick you up at any local establishment in Riverton or Lander and take you home;

Remember that it is never OK to drink and drive. Even if you have had only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation, taxi or a ride sharing service to get home safely;

If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact Fremont County law enforcement immediately or dial 911;

Have a friend who is about to drink and drive? Take the keys away and plan to get your friend home safely.