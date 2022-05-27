Fremont County DUI Task Force focusing on impaired driving enforcement during Memorial Day weekend

(Fremont County, WY) – Over Memorial Day weekend, the Fremont County DUI Task Force will conduct impaired driving enforcement operations.

Before the long holiday weekend, the DUI Task Force would like to remind county residents and visitors, as well, to be responsible and never drive impaired.

“Come visit beautiful Fremont County for the holiday weekend, but know that our officers, deputies and troopers are always patrolling for drunk and high drivers,” said Undersheriff Mike Hutchinson of the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office. “Fremont County law enforcement is working hard to end the senseless tragedy of drunk driving in our county, do your part and never drive drunk.”

The Fremont County DUI Task Force includes the Wyoming Highway Patrol, Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, and the Lander, Riverton, Shoshoni, and BIA Wind River police departments.

According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT), through April 2022 Fremont County has had 13 alcohol-related crashes, and tragically, 5 people have died as a result of these alcohol-related crashes in Fremont County.

“Expect to see the Fremont County DUI Task Force looking for impaired drivers, and we will respond immediately to any reports of impaired driving. Never drive drunk or high and always make a plan that includes a safe ride home or a designated driver,” said Undersheriff Hutchinson.

The Fremont County DUI Task Force recommends these safe alternatives to drinking and driving: