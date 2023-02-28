Fremont County DUI Task Force arrests 5 for DUI during Super Bowl weekend operation

(Fremont County, WY) – A Fremont County multi-agency impaired driving enforcement operation over the Super Bowl LVII weekend resulted in 190 traffic stops, 5 arrests of impaired drivers and 3 controlled substance arrests.

While the focus was on impaired driving, the Fremont County DUI Task Force issued 43 speeding citations, 35 citations for other offenses, and made 10 other arrests. The task force issued 106 warnings during the operation. The task force also wrote 4 seat belt citations.

SafeRide, operated by the Wind River Transportation Authority, provided rides home for Super Bowl partygoers. On Super Bowl weekend, 5 people in Riverton were given safe rides home.

During 2022, 10 fatal crashes and 11 traffic-related fatalities occurred in Fremont County. Seven of the 11 fatalities were alcohol-related. During 2022, 51 alcohol-related crashes occurred in Fremont County.

The Fremont County DUI Task Force includes the Wyoming Highway Patrol, Fremont County Sheriff’s Office and the Lander, Riverton, Shoshoni, and Wind River police departments.

The purpose of the Fremont County DUI Task Force is to reduce fatal crashes through the enforcement of impaired driving and seatbelt laws. These enforcement efforts are supported by a media campaign that stresses law enforcement’s zero-tolerance stance on impaired driving and commitment to seat belt enforcement.

The Fremont County DUI Task Force will be at work again over the Memorial Day weekend holiday.

The Fremont County DUI Task Force recommends safe alternatives to drinking and driving:

Remember that it is never OK to drink and drive. Even if you’ve had only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver or plan to use SafeRide;

If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact Fremont County law enforcement or dial 911;

Have a friend who is about to drink and drive? Take the keys away and plan to get your friend home safely.