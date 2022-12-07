Fremont County Coroner’s Office releases further information about man found dead in Riverton last month

(Riverton, WY) – The Fremont County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the man who was found dead outside in the 1100 block of Main Street in Riverton back in early November.



Richard E. Lonebear, 52, died November 7 of accidental “hypothermia complicating acute and chronic ethanol abuse,” the case docket states.



His blood-alcohol content was .308 at the time, according to the report.



Clarifications

Initial calls to law enforcement indicated Lonebear was found “in a rear parking lot under some cardboard boxes,” but Coroner Erin Ivie said that information was inaccurate.



“There were no boxes covering the body,” Ivie said this week, dispelling speculation that Lonebear had been “using boxes to stay warm,” or that someone might have moved his body to that location and then covered him with boxes in order to conceal his whereabouts.



“That’s not the case,” Ivie said. “It looks like he was there under his own power.”



She confirmed that Lonebear was “transient” but clarified that he was “not a homeless person.”



“He has a home,” she said, though she noted that Lonebear’s address is “not in our county.”