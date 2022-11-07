Fremont County Coroner’s Office has an open position, thanks community for recent support

(Fremont County, WY) – With Chief Deputy Coroner Erin Ivie becoming Fremont County Coroner last week, that has left an opening in the Fremont County Coroner’s Office.

Tony Simmers has now taken the post of Chief Deputy Coroner as of Friday, November 4, which leaves an opening for an entry-level Deputy Coroner/Operations Deputy. Details for applying can be found online here.

The Coroner’s Office also shared they would like to “thank the community for the multiple calls, emails, cards and words of support we’ve received over these last few difficult weeks. Your outpouring of support and concern are truly appreciated. Thank you.”

Advertisement