Fremont County Coroner died Monday morning

Fremont County Sheriff Ryan Lee shared that this morning at approximately 7:30 am, his office responded to a cardiac arrest at the residence of County Coroner Larry Degraw on Pilot Butte Road. Coroner Degraw was found unconscious and not breathing, efforts to resuscitate him failed.

Sheriff Lee responded and is overseeing the investigation of Degraw’s death and noted that it appears to be of natural causes and no foul play is suspected. The investigation remains ongoing as of this afternoon.

Sheriff Lee will assist the Fremont County Coroner’s Office as necessary or required pending the appointment of a new County Coroner.

Sheriff Lee stated that this is a sad day in Fremont County and asks for all citizens to keep Coroner Degraw’s wife, Gloria, and their family in your thoughts and prayers.