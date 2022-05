Fremont County Commissioners May 10th meeting recap

(Lander, WY) – The Fremont County Commissioners convened on Tuesday, May 10th for their regular meeting. Below is a recap of the meeting.

1. THE BOARD APPROVED THE LANDER HILLS ESTATES TRACT 3 REPLAT.

2. A NOTICE TO PROCEED WAS APPROVED WITH S&L INDUSTRIAL FOR THE FREMONT COUNTY 2022 DELINEATOR PROJECT.

3. RESOLUTION NO. 2022-16 “FY 2021-2022 BUDGET AMENDMENT NO. 7” WAS APPROVED FOR UNANTICIPATED REVENUES.

4. THE RESIGNATION FROM BECKY PARKINS, COUNTY NURSE MANAGER OF FREMONT COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTH, WAS ACCEPTED WITH SINCERE REGRET, EFFECTIVE JUNE 3, 2022, AND THE SUBSEQUENT NOTICE TO THE STATE REQUESTING THAT THEY FILL THE POSITION RECENTLY VACATED WAS APPROVED.