Fremont County Commissioners issue fire ban effective Wednesday

(Fremont County, WY) – The Fremont County Commissioners office has released the following information via press release Thursday night.

———————–

The Board of Fremont County Commissioners unanimously voted to accept the Fremont

County Fire Warden’s recommendation to issue a fire ban, effective at 12:00 p.m. on August 3, 2022, until further notice.

Advertisement

This ban extends only to property within unincorporated areas of the county as each municipality regulates land within its own boundaries.

There is an extreme danger of fire throughout Fremont County and there is a presence of an excessive amount of flammable materials and the high fire danger is aggravated by open burning and the use of incendiary devices.

Any open fire or discharge of any Class A, B and/or C fireworks is prohibited on all state and private land, including but not limited to, all lands in Fremont County or in which Fremont County holds or owns an interest, including county roads, easements and rights of-ways in Fremont County. The prohibition is subject to the following exemptions:



A. Trash or refuse burned between the hours of 6:00 p.m. and 8:00 a.m. inside

containers equipped with spark arresters and are located within a cleared area that

has at least fifteen (15) foot radius, and comply with all other laws and

requirements.

B. Camp fires at residences or campsites contained within an established fire ring, or

portable fire pits with screens or spark arrestor system within a minimum of a

fifteen (15) foot cleared radius of burnable materials.

Advertisement



C. Use of acetylene cutting torches, electric arc welder, or metal grinding in a cleared

radius of a fifteen (15) foot radius.



D. The use of portable stoves, enclosed grills, lanterns using gas, jellied petroleum,

pressurized liquid fuel or fully enclosed (sheepherder type) stove and open fire

branding activities in a cleared radius of fifteen (15) feet of burnable materials is

permitted.



E. Use of chain saw provided the chain saw has spark arresters properly installed

and functioning.



F. Federal, State or local fire or law enforcement officers participating in fire,

emergency, and law enforcement activities.



G. Smoking in an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while

stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all

flammable materials.



H. Agricultural irrigated land.