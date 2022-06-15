Fremont County coaches awarded Coach of the Year for the spring season

(Fremont County, WY) – The Wyoming Coaches Association (WCA) announced the Coach of the Year for the 2022 Spring Sports.

Ben Gose was named the 3A Boys Track and Field coach of the year after coaching the Tigers to their fifth state title in back-to-back seasons.

Lady Tigers assistant coach Scott Goetz was awarded assistant coach of the year for soccer. The Lady Tigers finished second this previous season.

Advertisement

All coaches will be honored this summer on July 22 in Casper at the WCA Hall of Fame Awards Banquet.