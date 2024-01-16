Fremont County Cattleman’s Annual Meeting and Banquet tickets available until January 20th

Join the Fremont County Cattleman’s Association for their Annual Meeting and Banquet, slated for Saturday, January 27th at the Lander Community Center.

The annual business meeting will be held at 12:30 p.m., lunch will be provided. All paid members in attendance at the business meeting will be entered in a drawing for 150 head preg checking by Dr. Jake Hall.

Later that day, a social hour will be held at 5 p.m. with a prime rib dinner set for 6 p.m. Following dinner, Bar Code 307 will provide live music. There will be a silent auction and door prizes as well.

ShayLe Stewart will be the event’s keynote speaker. The Livestock Market Analyst, sponsored by Big Horn Co-op, will provide invaluable insights into the current market outlook and opportunities that you won’t want to miss.

Secure your seat with dinner tickets priced at $50, available for purchase until January 20th. Contact Jac Klaahsen at (307) 217-2110 for tickets or for more information.

Don’t forget, if you aren’t able to attend the business meeting or banquet, be sure to pay your annual dues.