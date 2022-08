(Riverton, WY) – The Fremont County Fair is in full swing, and if you haven’t taken the time to check things out, today would be a great day because exhibit buildings are open for guests from 12 to 8 pm.

They will also raise funds for the Tough Enough Cancer Fund of Fremont County with the Tough Enough to Wear Pink Night at the PRCA Rodeo tonight. Check out the full rundown of Fair happenings today on the list below (click the image to enlarge).