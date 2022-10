(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, Fremont County has a very nice October weekend on tap.

After some patchy fog and low clouds this morning, the rest of today will be mostly sunny and mild.

Sunday looks even nicer with comfortably warm temperatures.

Highs will be in the lower to mid 60’s for Fremont County today, with lows ranging from the lower 30’s to lower 40’s tonight. h/t NWSR

The next chance of precipitation will be Tuesday.