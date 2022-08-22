Fremont County boys golf teams take top spot; girls show improvements at Douglas

(Fremont County, WY) – High school golf completed their second week of action on Wednesday and Thursday when Lander and Riverton golf traveled to the Douglas tournament. Fremont County faced off against new schools in the tournament and would put up a great competition for Lander and Riverton.
The girls side saw three golfers make the top ten. The leading Wolverine was Tylynn McDonald finishing sixth, tallying 194 strokes. Both were from Lander, led by Morgan Hill, shooting 198 and tying for seventh. Keigann Watson would tie for tenth, shooting 209.
Fremont County boys had a very strong showing having nine golfers in the top 20. Riverton and Lander would go 1-2 in the team standings. Parker Paxton for Riverton led the way, winning his second straight tournament of the season winning by over 20 strokes. Owen Sweeney would be the top finisher for the Lander Tigers, taking third.
Here are the results of the Douglas Tournament
Girls Team Results
- Wheatland – 533
- Natrona – 608
- Riverton – 634
- Lander – 634
- Douglas 852
- Torrington – 680
Fremont County Girls Individual Results
- 6 – Tylynn McDonald – RHS – 191
- T-7 – Morgan Hill – LVHS 198
- T-10 – Keigann Watson – LVHS 209
- 14 – Aspen Ablard – RHS – 215
- 16 – Annika Stanley – RHS – 225
- 17 – Abbi Dixon – LVHS 227
- 25 – Jamison Thatch – LVHS – 258
Boys Team Results
- Riverton – 634
- Lander – 685
- Buffalo – 694
- Torrington – 699
- Douglas – 721
- Wheatland – 740
- Natrona – 785
- Rawlins – 866
Fremont County Boys Individual Results
- 1 – Parker Paxton – RHS – 135
- 3 – Owen Sweeney – LVHS – 159
- 4 – Brodie Dale – RHS – 161
- 6 – Kyler Graham – RHS – 166
- 8 – Hunter Kihn – LVHS – 171
- T-11 – Garrick McDonald – RHS – 175
- T-14 – Hunter Walker – RHS – 177
- 17 – Riley Stroud – LVHS – 179
- T-18 – Sequeil Lozier – LVHS – 181
- 23 – Craig Hansen – LVHS – 184
Next week, Riverton will travel to Gillette for a two-day tournament, while Lander heads to Jackson for a single-day tournament.