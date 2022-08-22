Fremont County boys golf teams take top spot; girls show improvements at Douglas

(Fremont County, WY) – High school golf completed their second week of action on Wednesday and Thursday when Lander and Riverton golf traveled to the Douglas tournament. Fremont County faced off against new schools in the tournament and would put up a great competition for Lander and Riverton.

The girls side saw three golfers make the top ten. The leading Wolverine was Tylynn McDonald finishing sixth, tallying 194 strokes. Both were from Lander, led by Morgan Hill, shooting 198 and tying for seventh. Keigann Watson would tie for tenth, shooting 209.

Fremont County boys had a very strong showing having nine golfers in the top 20. Riverton and Lander would go 1-2 in the team standings. Parker Paxton for Riverton led the way, winning his second straight tournament of the season winning by over 20 strokes. Owen Sweeney would be the top finisher for the Lander Tigers, taking third.

Aspen Ablard attempts a putt. Ablard would finish 14th in Douglas. (h/t Lars Flanagan) Brodie Dale tees off in Douglas to finish fourth overall. (h/t Lars Flanagan) Kyler Graham tees off at the Douglas Tournament. (h/t Lars Flanagan) Morgan Hill tees off with an iron on Hole 5 in Douglas. (h/t Michael Watson) Owen Sweeney lines up in the tee box at hole 17 of the Douglas Tournament. (h/t Michael Watson)

Here are the results of the Douglas Tournament

Girls Team Results

Wheatland – 533

Natrona – 608

Riverton – 634

Lander – 634

Douglas 852

Torrington – 680

Fremont County Girls Individual Results

6 – Tylynn McDonald – RHS – 191

T-7 – Morgan Hill – LVHS 198

T-10 – Keigann Watson – LVHS 209

14 – Aspen Ablard – RHS – 215

16 – Annika Stanley – RHS – 225

17 – Abbi Dixon – LVHS 227

25 – Jamison Thatch – LVHS – 258

Boys Team Results

Riverton – 634

Lander – 685

Buffalo – 694

Torrington – 699

Douglas – 721

Wheatland – 740

Natrona – 785

Rawlins – 866

Fremont County Boys Individual Results

1 – Parker Paxton – RHS – 135

3 – Owen Sweeney – LVHS – 159

4 – Brodie Dale – RHS – 161

6 – Kyler Graham – RHS – 166

8 – Hunter Kihn – LVHS – 171

T-11 – Garrick McDonald – RHS – 175

T-14 – Hunter Walker – RHS – 177

17 – Riley Stroud – LVHS – 179

T-18 – Sequeil Lozier – LVHS – 181

23 – Craig Hansen – LVHS – 184

Next week, Riverton will travel to Gillette for a two-day tournament, while Lander heads to Jackson for a single-day tournament.