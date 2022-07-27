Fremont County BOCES is offering Substitute Certification Training and PTSB Classes August through December 2022

Substitute Teacher Certification Class

August 8, 9, 10 & 11

November 1, 2, 3 & 4

9 A.M. – 3:30 P.M.

BOCES Fee: $150.00

***Attendance to all four sessions is mandatory***

PTBS Classes

Th, September 15: “Secrets of the Teenage Brain”

Wed, October 12: “Teaching difficult Students”

Wed, November 30: “What Makes a Great Teacher”

Wed, December 14: “Teach Like a Champion”

Classes are from 9 am – 4 pm.

$65.00 for ½ PTSB credit

All classes will be held at the Fremont County BOCES round room, located at 320 West Main Street (old Riverton High School/6th Grade Bldg.) in Riverton, Wyoming.

Visit our website www.fcboces.org to register for any of the above classes. You will pay your fee online after you register for the class on the BOCES Website. The attendance fee is non-refundable.

Scholarships are available.