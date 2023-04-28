Fremont County BOCES is having a Certified Nursing Assistant (C.N.A) class!

Registration is open and is limited to the first 14 students.
Date: June 12-16, 19th & 20th, 2023
Time: 8:00am – 4:30pm
30 minute lunch
Location: James H. Moore Career Center 851 College View Drive, Riverton (next to the High School) Room 30
Clinicals: June 21st & 22nd 6am-6pm – Westward Heights (150 Caring Way; Lander, WY 82520)
Cost: $675
Deadline to Register: May 22, 2023
If you miss a class or any clinical time, you will no longer be eligible to take the certification exam. Be sure to clear your schedule as this class is non-refundable.
Go to: fcboces.org -> CALENDAR -> click on the course and this takes you to Jotform to select it and pay with PayPal or credit card.