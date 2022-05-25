Fremont County athletes receive All-State honors for soccer

Wyatt Burichka

(Fremont County, WY) – The Wyoming High School Activities Association has announced the 2022 All-State selections for high school soccer. Some athletes are receiving their second straight honor. In addition to being selected for All-State, two Fremont County students received Player of the Year honors. The list is compiled by the head coaches.

Girls

Forwards:

  • Emma Goetz – Lander
    • Was selected for Senior Player of the Year
  • Delaney Sullivan – Lander
  • Sealey Morton – Riverton
  • Cami Paskett – Riverton

Midfielders:

  • Whitney Hansen – Lander
    • Was All-State in 2021
  • Anabelle Nachazel – Lander
  • Jordyn Anderson – Riverton
  • Madison Fossey – Riverton

Defenders:

  • Abby Copeland – Lnader
  • Savannah Morton – Riverton
    • Was All-State in 2021 and is Underclassman of the Year.

Goal Keepers

  • Ayana Mejorado – Riverton

Boys

Forwards:

  • Kellon Donahue – Lander
  • Sean Carruth – Riverton

Midfielders:

  • Sam Welsh – Lander

Defenders

  • Calum Wheeler – Lander
  • Ruger Stowell – Riverton

Brady Samuelson was named the 3A East Boys coach of the year from Riverton.

