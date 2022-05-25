Fremont County athletes receive All-State honors for soccer

(Fremont County, WY) – The Wyoming High School Activities Association has announced the 2022 All-State selections for high school soccer. Some athletes are receiving their second straight honor. In addition to being selected for All-State, two Fremont County students received Player of the Year honors. The list is compiled by the head coaches.
Girls
Forwards:
- Emma Goetz – Lander
- Was selected for Senior Player of the Year
- Delaney Sullivan – Lander
- Sealey Morton – Riverton
- Cami Paskett – Riverton
Midfielders:
- Whitney Hansen – Lander
- Was All-State in 2021
- Anabelle Nachazel – Lander
- Jordyn Anderson – Riverton
- Madison Fossey – Riverton
Defenders:
- Abby Copeland – Lnader
- Savannah Morton – Riverton
- Was All-State in 2021 and is Underclassman of the Year.
Goal Keepers
- Ayana Mejorado – Riverton
Boys
Forwards:
- Kellon Donahue – Lander
- Sean Carruth – Riverton
Midfielders:
- Sam Welsh – Lander
Defenders
- Calum Wheeler – Lander
- Ruger Stowell – Riverton
Brady Samuelson was named the 3A East Boys coach of the year from Riverton.