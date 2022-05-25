Fremont County athletes receive All-State honors for soccer

(Fremont County, WY) – The Wyoming High School Activities Association has announced the 2022 All-State selections for high school soccer. Some athletes are receiving their second straight honor. In addition to being selected for All-State, two Fremont County students received Player of the Year honors. The list is compiled by the head coaches.

Girls

Forwards:

Advertisement

Emma Goetz – Lander Was selected for Senior Player of the Year

Delaney Sullivan – Lander

Sealey Morton – Riverton

Cami Paskett – Riverton

Midfielders:

Whitney Hansen – Lander Was All-State in 2021

Anabelle Nachazel – Lander

Jordyn Anderson – Riverton

Madison Fossey – Riverton

Defenders:

Abby Copeland – Lnader

Savannah Morton – Riverton Was All-State in 2021 and is Underclassman of the Year.



Goal Keepers

Ayana Mejorado – Riverton

Boys

Forwards:

Advertisement

Kellon Donahue – Lander

Sean Carruth – Riverton

Midfielders:

Sam Welsh – Lander

Defenders

Calum Wheeler – Lander

Ruger Stowell – Riverton

Brady Samuelson was named the 3A East Boys coach of the year from Riverton.