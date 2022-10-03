Fremont County Arrests: October 3, 2022

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent Arrest Reports from Fremont County law enforcement agencies. They are produced directly from publicly available reports provided by each agency.

Questions or comments about the reports should be addressed with the appropriate agency.

Charges are subject to change following official filing from the Fremont County Attorney’s Office.

“No Arrests Reported” indicates the Arrest Report was issued, but no arrests occurred.

“No Arrest Report Available” indicates that a specific law agency did not issue an Arrest Report that day.

The County 10 Arrest Report does not include citations, unless accompanied by an arrest.

Common Arrest Report abbreviations: FCSO – Fremont County Sheriff’s Office; RPD – Riverton Police Department; LPD – Lander Police Department; DUI – Driving Under the Influence; DWUI – Driving While Under the Influence; MIP – Minor in Possession; MUI – Minor Under the Influence; DWUS – Driving While Under Suspension

Social media comments have been disabled for all Arrest Reports.

Fremont County Sheriff’s Office:

Bird, Kolby, 38, Riverton, 2 Failure to Appear Warrants

Hanson, Ryan, 22, Riverton, DWUI

Monroe, Charlene, 34, Riverton, 2 Failure to Appear Warrants

Ridgley, Isabelle, 21, Ehtete, 3 Failure to Appear Warrants

Sather, Marcus, 27, Fort Washakie, Failure to Appear Warrant

Walksalong, Isiah, 29, Busby MT, DWUI, Possession of Controlled Substance

Yellowbear, Sereta, 41, Ethete, 3 Failure to Appear Warrants

Lander Police Department:

No Arrest Report Available.

Riverton Police Department:

Shakespeare, Duane, 38, Public Intoxication

C’Hair, Aaron, 45, Ethete, Public Intoxication

Manzanares, Miracle, 19, Riverton, Public Intoxication, Minor in Possession by Consumption

Reed, Oliver, 30, Riverton, Criminal Trespass

Duran, Alfred Jr., 54, Riverton, DWUI

Waller, Hailey, 27, Riverton, Possession of Controlled Substance Fentanyl, Interference, Pending Shoplifting Charges

Fightingbear, Ethan, 35, Riverton, Warrant

Sunrhodes, Cory, 35, Fort Washakie, Public Intoxication,

Sunrhodes, Brian, 38, Fort Washakie, Public Intoxication

Willow, Atiyana, 21, Arapahoe, 2 County Warrants

Tillman, Brock, 30, Fort Washakie, County Warrant