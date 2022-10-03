Fremont County Arrests: October 3, 2022

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.
Below are the most recent Arrest Reports from Fremont County law enforcement agencies. They are produced directly from publicly available reports provided by each agency.
Questions or comments about the reports should be addressed with the appropriate agency.
Charges are subject to change following official filing from the Fremont County Attorney’s Office.
“No Arrests Reported” indicates the Arrest Report was issued, but no arrests occurred.
“No Arrest Report Available” indicates that a specific law agency did not issue an Arrest Report that day.
The County 10 Arrest Report does not include citations, unless accompanied by an arrest.
Common Arrest Report abbreviations: FCSO – Fremont County Sheriff’s Office; RPD – Riverton Police Department; LPD – Lander Police Department; DUI – Driving Under the Influence; DWUI – Driving While Under the Influence; MIP – Minor in Possession; MUI – Minor Under the Influence; DWUS – Driving While Under Suspension
Social media comments have been disabled for all Arrest Reports.
Fremont County Sheriff’s Office:
Bird, Kolby, 38, Riverton, 2 Failure to Appear Warrants
Hanson, Ryan, 22, Riverton, DWUI
Monroe, Charlene, 34, Riverton, 2 Failure to Appear Warrants
Ridgley, Isabelle, 21, Ehtete, 3 Failure to Appear Warrants
Sather, Marcus, 27, Fort Washakie, Failure to Appear Warrant
Walksalong, Isiah, 29, Busby MT, DWUI, Possession of Controlled Substance
Yellowbear, Sereta, 41, Ethete, 3 Failure to Appear Warrants
Lander Police Department:
No Arrest Report Available.
Riverton Police Department:
Shakespeare, Duane, 38, Public Intoxication
C’Hair, Aaron, 45, Ethete, Public Intoxication
Manzanares, Miracle, 19, Riverton, Public Intoxication, Minor in Possession by Consumption
Reed, Oliver, 30, Riverton, Criminal Trespass
Duran, Alfred Jr., 54, Riverton, DWUI
Waller, Hailey, 27, Riverton, Possession of Controlled Substance Fentanyl, Interference, Pending Shoplifting Charges
Fightingbear, Ethan, 35, Riverton, Warrant
Sunrhodes, Cory, 35, Fort Washakie, Public Intoxication,
Sunrhodes, Brian, 38, Fort Washakie, Public Intoxication
Willow, Atiyana, 21, Arapahoe, 2 County Warrants
Tillman, Brock, 30, Fort Washakie, County Warrant