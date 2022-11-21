Fremont County Arrests: November 21, 2022

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.
Below are the most recent Arrest Reports from Fremont County law enforcement agencies. They are produced directly from publicly available reports provided by each agency.
Questions or comments about the reports should be addressed with the appropriate agency.
Charges are subject to change following official filing from the Fremont County Attorney’s Office.
“No Arrests Reported” indicates the Arrest Report was issued, but no arrests occurred.
“No Arrest Report Available” indicates that a specific law agency did not issue an Arrest Report that day.
The County 10 Arrest Report does not include citations, unless accompanied by an arrest.
Common Arrest Report abbreviations: FCSO – Fremont County Sheriff’s Office; RPD – Riverton Police Department; LPD – Lander Police Department; DUI – Driving Under the Influence; DWUI – Driving While Under the Influence; MIP – Minor in Possession; MUI – Minor Under the Influence; DWUS – Driving While Under Suspension
Social media comments have been disabled for all Arrest Reports.
Fremont County Sheriff’s Office:
Barrett, Delmar, 38, Riverton, Interference with Peace Officer, Failure to Appear Warrant
Davis, Brian, 36, Riverton, Interference with Peace Officer
Gerhardt, Michael, 24, Riverton, DWUI
Goggles, Benjamin, 32, Fort Washakie, 2 Probation Revocation Warrants
Warren, Tyrone, 41, Riverton, DWUI
Lander Police Department:
Aoah, Jaiman, 23, Fort Washakie, LPD Warrant
Lamebear, Cory, 24, Ethete, DUI, Possession of Marijuana
Shoyo, Kenneth Jr., 24, Fort Washakie, LPD Warrants
Tiger, Ryan, 24 Fort Washakie, LPD Warrants
Addison, Christopher, 44, Lander, FCSO Warrant
Coulston, Eugene, 33, Ethete, Public Intoxication
Friday, Taylor, 26, Female, Fort Washakie, DUI
Riverton Police Department:
Brewer, Steven, 45, Riverton, Probation and Parole
Trollinger, Kent, 58, Moneta, County Warrant
Washington, Gayla, 39, Arapahoe, County Warrant
Crawford, Payson, 44, Riverton, County Warrant
Duran, Patrick, 33, Riverton, DWUI, Possession of Methamphetamine
Moss, Adrian, 36, Ethete, Burglary Warrant, Theft
Jealous, Tashena, 37, Ethete, County Warrant, Citation for Theft
Warren, Daniel, 36, Arapahoe, Lincoln County Warrant
Buffalo, Julyson, 20, Riverton, Resisting Arrest, Further Pending Charges
Romero, Danny, 65, Riverton, County Warrant
Manzanares, Daniel, 42, Arapahoe, Public Intoxication
Yellowbear, Naomi, 37, Ethete, City Warrant