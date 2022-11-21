Fremont County Arrests: November 21, 2022

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Fremont County Sheriff’s Office:

Barrett, Delmar, 38, Riverton, Interference with Peace Officer, Failure to Appear Warrant

Davis, Brian, 36, Riverton, Interference with Peace Officer

Gerhardt, Michael, 24, Riverton, DWUI

Goggles, Benjamin, 32, Fort Washakie, 2 Probation Revocation Warrants

Warren, Tyrone, 41, Riverton, DWUI

Lander Police Department:

Aoah, Jaiman, 23, Fort Washakie, LPD Warrant

Lamebear, Cory, 24, Ethete, DUI, Possession of Marijuana

Shoyo, Kenneth Jr., 24, Fort Washakie, LPD Warrants

Tiger, Ryan, 24 Fort Washakie, LPD Warrants

Addison, Christopher, 44, Lander, FCSO Warrant

Coulston, Eugene, 33, Ethete, Public Intoxication

Friday, Taylor, 26, Female, Fort Washakie, DUI

Riverton Police Department:

Brewer, Steven, 45, Riverton, Probation and Parole

Trollinger, Kent, 58, Moneta, County Warrant

Washington, Gayla, 39, Arapahoe, County Warrant

Crawford, Payson, 44, Riverton, County Warrant

Duran, Patrick, 33, Riverton, DWUI, Possession of Methamphetamine

Moss, Adrian, 36, Ethete, Burglary Warrant, Theft

Jealous, Tashena, 37, Ethete, County Warrant, Citation for Theft

Warren, Daniel, 36, Arapahoe, Lincoln County Warrant

Buffalo, Julyson, 20, Riverton, Resisting Arrest, Further Pending Charges

Romero, Danny, 65, Riverton, County Warrant

Manzanares, Daniel, 42, Arapahoe, Public Intoxication

Yellowbear, Naomi, 37, Ethete, City Warrant