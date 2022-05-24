Fremont County Arrests: May 19-24, 2022

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Fremont County Sheriff’s Office:

Duran, Kimberly, 30, Riverton, LPD Warrant, Theft (Taking) Warrant

Goggles, Henry, 48, Arapahoe, Probation Revocation Warrant, Failure to Appear Warrant

Keele, Michael, 38, Riverton, FCSO Warrant, 4 Failure to Appear Warrants

Miller, Alec, 35, Casper, 2 Failure to Appear Warrants

Moss, Herman, 42, Riverton, 2 Failure to Appear Warrants

Washakie, Faith, 37, Lander, Natrona County Arrest Warrant

Weber, Randy, 31, Riverton, Contempt of Court

Willow, Steven, 47, Ethete, LPD Theft (Taking) Warrant

Menzies, Jerrad, 41, Riverton, Possession of Controlled Substance

Lander Police Department:

Goggles, Henry Sr., 48, Arapahoe, LPD Warrant

Tidzump, William, 28, Riverton, 3 FCSO Warrants

Posey, Shyanne, 31, Fort Washakie, LPD Warrant

Shakespeare, Carlo, 38, Lander, DUI, Child Endangering

Allen, Sonya, 40, Fort Washakie, DUI

Posey, Mallorie, 34, Ethete, LPD Warrant

Trujillo, Estacio, 21, Ethete, LPD Warrant

Guina, Chloeann, 41, Lander, FCSO Warrant, 3 LPD Warrants

Riverton Police Department:

Sunrhodes, Jessica, 40, Arapahoe, Possession of Controlled Substance Methamphetamine

Shakespeare, Duane, 37, Riverton, Public Intoxication, 10 RPD Warrants

Shakespeare, Loren, 49, Arapahoe, 3 RPD Warrants

Posey, Shyanne, 31, Ethete, RPD Warrant, Use or Possession of Marijuana

Gutierrez, Martin, 48, Casper, FCSO Warrant

Willow, Skye, 28, Riverton, RPD Warrant

Behan, Sheron, 35, Riverton, Public Intoxication

Meyers, Jeralyn, 40, Riverton, RPD Warrant

Dewet, Irene, 57, Riverton, Interference, RPD Warrant

King, Ty, 63, Riverton, FCSO Warrant

Antelope, John, 54, Pavillion, Public Intoxication

Posey, Mallorie, 34, Ethete, FCSO Warrant

Whiteeagle, Bryaira, 31, Riverton, Interference, 3 FCSO Warrants

Male, 17, Riverton, FCSO Warrant

Trujillo, Estacio, 21, Ethete, Possession of Controlled Substance Methamphetamine, FSCO Warrant

Friday, Chauncey, 55, Riverton, Public Intoxication, Possession of Alcohol in Public

Smith, Tobias, 41, Riverton, Domestic Battery