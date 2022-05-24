Fremont County Arrests: May 19-24, 2022

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.
Below are the most recent Arrest Reports from Fremont County law enforcement agencies. They are produced directly from publicly available reports provided by each agency.
Questions or comments about the reports should be addressed with the appropriate agency.
Charges are subject to change following official filing from the Fremont County Attorney’s Office.
“No Arrests Reported” indicates the Arrest Report was issued, but no arrests occurred.
“No Arrest Report Available” indicates that specific law agency did not issue an Arrest Report that day.
The County 10 Arrest Report does not include citations, unless accompanied by an arrest.
Common Arrest Report abbreviations: FCSO – Fremont County Sheriff’s Office; RPD – Riverton Police Department; LPD – Lander Police Department; DUI – Driving Under the Influence; DWUI – Driving While Under the Influence; MIP – Minor in Possession; MUI – Minor Under the Influence
Social media comments have been disabled for all Arrest Reports.
Fremont County Sheriff’s Office:
Duran, Kimberly, 30, Riverton, LPD Warrant, Theft (Taking) Warrant
Goggles, Henry, 48, Arapahoe, Probation Revocation Warrant, Failure to Appear Warrant
Keele, Michael, 38, Riverton, FCSO Warrant, 4 Failure to Appear Warrants
Miller, Alec, 35, Casper, 2 Failure to Appear Warrants
Moss, Herman, 42, Riverton, 2 Failure to Appear Warrants
Washakie, Faith, 37, Lander, Natrona County Arrest Warrant
Weber, Randy, 31, Riverton, Contempt of Court
Willow, Steven, 47, Ethete, LPD Theft (Taking) Warrant
Menzies, Jerrad, 41, Riverton, Possession of Controlled Substance
Lander Police Department:
Goggles, Henry Sr., 48, Arapahoe, LPD Warrant
Tidzump, William, 28, Riverton, 3 FCSO Warrants
Posey, Shyanne, 31, Fort Washakie, LPD Warrant
Shakespeare, Carlo, 38, Lander, DUI, Child Endangering
Allen, Sonya, 40, Fort Washakie, DUI
Posey, Mallorie, 34, Ethete, LPD Warrant
Trujillo, Estacio, 21, Ethete, LPD Warrant
Guina, Chloeann, 41, Lander, FCSO Warrant, 3 LPD Warrants
Riverton Police Department:
Sunrhodes, Jessica, 40, Arapahoe, Possession of Controlled Substance Methamphetamine
Shakespeare, Duane, 37, Riverton, Public Intoxication, 10 RPD Warrants
Shakespeare, Loren, 49, Arapahoe, 3 RPD Warrants
Posey, Shyanne, 31, Ethete, RPD Warrant, Use or Possession of Marijuana
Gutierrez, Martin, 48, Casper, FCSO Warrant
Willow, Skye, 28, Riverton, RPD Warrant
Behan, Sheron, 35, Riverton, Public Intoxication
Meyers, Jeralyn, 40, Riverton, RPD Warrant
Dewet, Irene, 57, Riverton, Interference, RPD Warrant
King, Ty, 63, Riverton, FCSO Warrant
Antelope, John, 54, Pavillion, Public Intoxication
Posey, Mallorie, 34, Ethete, FCSO Warrant
Whiteeagle, Bryaira, 31, Riverton, Interference, 3 FCSO Warrants
Male, 17, Riverton, FCSO Warrant
Trujillo, Estacio, 21, Ethete, Possession of Controlled Substance Methamphetamine, FSCO Warrant
Friday, Chauncey, 55, Riverton, Public Intoxication, Possession of Alcohol in Public
Smith, Tobias, 41, Riverton, Domestic Battery