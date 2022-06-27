Fremont County Arrests: June 27, 2022

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Fremont County Sheriff’s Office:

Burnett, Tristan, 24, Riverton, DWUI, Interference with Police

Harris, Deanthony, 41, Riverton, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Registration Violation, No Valid Driver’s License

Iron, Latasha, 32, Riverton, Domestic Battery, Possession of a Controlled Substance

Lander Police Department:

Foster, Lawrence, 42, Lander, Fremont County Warrant

Miner, Connie, 25, Lander, DUI

Ridgely, Eugene, 60, Ethete, Public Intoxication

Red Bear, Carl, 39, South Dakota, Domestic Violence

Jorgenson, Warren, 55, Lander, Public Intoxication

Blackburn, Martin, 18, Lander, Public Intoxication, MIP

Riverton Police Department:

Sanchez, Lucas, 41, Riverton, Public Intoxication, RPD Warrant

Sunrhodes, Christopher, 68, Arapahoe, Public Intoxication

Chingman, Matthew, 26, Fort Washakie, Public Intoxication, 3 RPD Warrants

Sunrhodes, Cory, 35, Fort Washakie, Public Intoxication

Quiver, Delray, 44, Fort Washakie, Public Intoxication

Friday, Chauncey, 55, Riverton, Public Intoxication

Duran, Stella, 29, Ethete, Possession of Controlled Substance Methamphetamine, RPD Warrant

Makeshine, Brandon, 28, Arapahoe, Possession of Controlled Substance Marijuana, FCSO Warrant, Public Intoxication

Wallowingbull, Alexia, 19, Riverton, 4 FCSO Warrants

Monroe, Isaiah, 23, Arapahoe, RPD Warrant

Lott, Michael, 52, Riverton, DWUI

Buffalo, Gabriella, 22, Riverton, Possession of Controlled Substance Marijuana, DWUI with Child Passenger, FCSO Warrant