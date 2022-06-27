Fremont County Arrests: June 27, 2022

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.
Below are the most recent Arrest Reports from Fremont County law enforcement agencies. They are produced directly from publicly available reports provided by each agency.
Questions or comments about the reports should be addressed with the appropriate agency.
Charges are subject to change following official filing from the Fremont County Attorney’s Office.
“No Arrests Reported” indicates the Arrest Report was issued, but no arrests occurred.
“No Arrest Report Available” indicates that specific law agency did not issue an Arrest Report that day.
The County 10 Arrest Report does not include citations, unless accompanied by an arrest.
Common Arrest Report abbreviations: FCSO – Fremont County Sheriff’s Office; RPD – Riverton Police Department; LPD – Lander Police Department; DUI – Driving Under the Influence; DWUI – Driving While Under the Influence; MIP – Minor in Possession; MUI – Minor Under the Influence; DUS – Driving Under Suspension
Fremont County Sheriff’s Office:
Burnett, Tristan, 24, Riverton, DWUI, Interference with Police
Harris, Deanthony, 41, Riverton, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Registration Violation, No Valid Driver’s License
Iron, Latasha, 32, Riverton, Domestic Battery, Possession of a Controlled Substance
Lander Police Department:
Foster, Lawrence, 42, Lander, Fremont County Warrant
Miner, Connie, 25, Lander, DUI
Ridgely, Eugene, 60, Ethete, Public Intoxication
Red Bear, Carl, 39, South Dakota, Domestic Violence
Jorgenson, Warren, 55, Lander, Public Intoxication
Blackburn, Martin, 18, Lander, Public Intoxication, MIP
Riverton Police Department:
Sanchez, Lucas, 41, Riverton, Public Intoxication, RPD Warrant
Sunrhodes, Christopher, 68, Arapahoe, Public Intoxication
Chingman, Matthew, 26, Fort Washakie, Public Intoxication, 3 RPD Warrants
Sunrhodes, Cory, 35, Fort Washakie, Public Intoxication
Quiver, Delray, 44, Fort Washakie, Public Intoxication
Friday, Chauncey, 55, Riverton, Public Intoxication
Duran, Stella, 29, Ethete, Possession of Controlled Substance Methamphetamine, RPD Warrant
Makeshine, Brandon, 28, Arapahoe, Possession of Controlled Substance Marijuana, FCSO Warrant, Public Intoxication
Wallowingbull, Alexia, 19, Riverton, 4 FCSO Warrants
Monroe, Isaiah, 23, Arapahoe, RPD Warrant
Lott, Michael, 52, Riverton, DWUI
Buffalo, Gabriella, 22, Riverton, Possession of Controlled Substance Marijuana, DWUI with Child Passenger, FCSO Warrant