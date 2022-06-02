Fremont County Arrests: June 2, 2022

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Fremont County Sheriff’s Office:

Francis, Samuel, 30, Missoula, DUI

Lander Police Department:

The following arrests took place between 5/24 and 6/2:

Armour, Moleena, 25, Lander, FCSO Warrant

Angel, Israel, 24, Lander, Domestic Violence

Fernandez, Cordell, 32, Lander, Domestic Violence

Goodnight, Hiissiis, 21, Lander, FCSO Warrant

Wood, George, 41, Lander, Florida Warrant

Antelope/Whiteman, Marlo, 46, Lander, DUI

Goggles, Keno, 37, Arapahoe, LPD Warrant

Friday, Taylor, 25, Fort Washakie, Public Intoxication, Fighting

Tendure, Latia, 26, Fort Washakie, Public Intoxication, Fighting

Spottedelk, Truman, 40, Ethete, 8 LPD Warrants

Underwood, Bernie, 24, Laramie, Public Intoxication

Spoonhunter, Justin, 20, Ethete, Warrant

Hill, Russel, 28, Riverton, 3 LPD Warrants

Sunrhodes, Jared, FCSO Warrant, Shoplifting Citation

Bigknife, Pursely, 54, Lander, Public Intoxication

Tidzump, Patsy, 55, Lander, Public Intoxication

Prins, Danielle, 26, FCSO Warrant

Underwood, Lorenzo, 29, Lander, FCSO Warrant

Riverton Police Department:

Moore, Marty, 41, Riverton, Public Intoxication

Duran, Gwen, 50, Riverton, RPD Warrant