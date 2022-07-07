Fremont County Arrests: July 7, 2022

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent Arrest Reports from Fremont County law enforcement agencies. They are produced directly from publicly available reports provided by each agency.

Questions or comments about the reports should be addressed with the appropriate agency.

Charges are subject to change following official filing from the Fremont County Attorney’s Office.

“No Arrests Reported” indicates the Arrest Report was issued, but no arrests occurred.

“No Arrest Report Available” indicates that specific law agency did not issue an Arrest Report that day.

The County 10 Arrest Report does not include citations, unless accompanied by an arrest.

Common Arrest Report abbreviations: FCSO – Fremont County Sheriff’s Office; RPD – Riverton Police Department; LPD – Lander Police Department; DUI – Driving Under the Influence; DWUI – Driving While Under the Influence; MIP – Minor in Possession; MUI – Minor Under the Influence; DUS – Driving Under Suspension

Social media comments have been disabled for all Arrest Reports.

Fremont County Sheriff’s Office:

Bach, Joani, 29, Riverton, Bond Violation

Lander Police Department:

The following arrests occurred between 7/1 and 7/7.

Chingman, Matthew, 26, Fort Washakie, Assault and Battery, Public Intoxication

Martin, Sierra, 32, Riverton, LPD Warrant (Served at Jail)

Tindall, Justin, 36, Riverton, Assault and Battery, FCSO Warrant

Quiver, Marie, 35, Lander, DUI

Redhouse, Junior, 63, Ethete, Trespass

Hanway, Laziur, 66, Lander, Public Intoxication

Afraidofhistracks, Reuben, 41, Fort Washakie, FCSO Warrant

Ridgley, Eugene, 60, Ethete, Public Intoxication

Sunrhodes, Jared, 42, Lander, Public Intoxication

Klotz, Jarred, 42, Lander, Attempted Burglary

Shakespeare, Gregory, 34, Lander, 2 FCSO Warrants

Bell, Ariasteed, 25, Lander, FCSO Warrant

Yawakia, Michael, 39, Riverton, Public Intoxication

Riverton Police Department:

Davis, Jonathan, 39, Riverton, 2 RPD Warrants

Stanley, Veronica, 42, Riverton, Child Abuse

Hurtado, Caleb, 24, Fort Washakie, RPD Warrant