Fremont County Arrests: January 6, 2023

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent Arrest Reports from Fremont County law enforcement agencies. They are produced directly from publicly available reports provided by each agency.

Questions or comments about the reports should be addressed with the appropriate agency.

Charges are subject to change following official filing from the Fremont County Attorney’s Office.

“No Arrests Reported” indicates the Arrest Report was issued, but no arrests occurred.

“No Arrest Report Available” indicates that a specific law agency did not issue an Arrest Report that day.

The County 10 Arrest Report does not include citations, unless accompanied by an arrest.

Common Arrest Report abbreviations: FCSO – Fremont County Sheriff’s Office; RPD – Riverton Police Department; LPD – Lander Police Department; DUI – Driving Under the Influence; DWUI – Driving While Under the Influence; MIP – Minor in Possession; MUI – Minor Under the Influence; DWUS – Driving While Under Suspension

Social media comments have been disabled for all Arrest Reports.

Fremont County Sheriff’s Office:

No Arrests Reported.

Lander Police Department:

The following arrests occurred between 12/30/22 and 1/5/23.

Lynch, Javonn, 32, Riverton, FCSO Warrant

Jorgenson, Tressa, 26, Ethete, 2 FCSO Warrants

Rowan, Vicki, 47, Lander, FCSO Warrant

Carrier, Norcees, 43, Saint Stephens, FCSO Warrant

Brown, Charles, 37, Lander, DUI

Bell, Ariasteed, 26, Lander, DUI

Archuleta, Christian, 30, Oklahoma, DUI

Coulston, Eugene, 39, Ethete, Public Intoxication

Price, Raymond, 74, Lander, DUI

Wilcox, Colton, 27, Lander, Trespass

Wood, George, 41, Lander, Trespass

Riverton Police Department:

King, Amy, 44, Riverton, Probation Violation

Harris, Martin, 57, Fort Washakie, Criminal Entry, Other Pending Charges (The original RPD report stated “criminal entry, other pending charges;” the Fremont County Attorney’s Office later clarified it was “breach of the peace”)

Aufrance, Denny, 55, Riverton, Probation Violation

Moss, Santee, 31, Fort Washakie, Interference, Possession of a Controlled Substance Methamphetamine

Swimmer, Teresa, 46, Fort Washakie, City Warrant

Yellowplume, Windy Boy, 23, Ethete, 2 Failure to Appear Warrants

Piper, Dakota, 19, Riverton, County Warrant, MIP

Mandan, Rana, 44, Riverton, RPD Warrant