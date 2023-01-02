Fremont County Arrests: January 2, 2023

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.
Below are the most recent Arrest Reports from Fremont County law enforcement agencies. They are produced directly from publicly available reports provided by each agency.
Questions or comments about the reports should be addressed with the appropriate agency.
Charges are subject to change following official filing from the Fremont County Attorney’s Office.
“No Arrests Reported” indicates the Arrest Report was issued, but no arrests occurred.
“No Arrest Report Available” indicates that a specific law agency did not issue an Arrest Report that day.
The County 10 Arrest Report does not include citations, unless accompanied by an arrest.
Common Arrest Report abbreviations: FCSO – Fremont County Sheriff’s Office; RPD – Riverton Police Department; LPD – Lander Police Department; DUI – Driving Under the Influence; DWUI – Driving While Under the Influence; MIP – Minor in Possession; MUI – Minor Under the Influence; DWUS – Driving While Under Suspension
Social media comments have been disabled for all Arrest Reports.
All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.
Fremont County Sheriff’s Office:
No Arrest Report Available
Lander Police Department:
No Arrest Report Available
Riverton Police Department:
Yellowbear, Sereta, 41, Ethete, Trespassing, FCSO Warrant
Underwood, Michael, 23, Lander, DWUI
Gambler, Tataiyana, 20, Ethete, MUI
Goggles, Jordan, 22, Ethete, Warrant
Brown, Thomas, 51, Riverton, RPD Warrant x2
Quiver, Jason, 41, Riverton, RPD Warrant
Brown, Lolena, 23, Riverton, Public Intoxication
Shakespeare, Celena, 32, Riverton, Public Intoxication
Piper, Rosetta, 35, Ethete, RPD Warrant
Duran, Quinn, 31, St. Stephens, Public Intoxication
Duran, Maurice, 29, Arapahoe, RPD Warrant x4
Shavehead, Lorelai, 20, Riverton, FCSO Warrant x2
Howell, Lyndon, 23, Riverton, FCSO Warrant
Male, 15, Kinnear, Interference, Felony Property Destruction, Possession Methamphetamine and Assault
Duran, Quinn, 31, St. Stephens, Public Intoxication
Hill, Lennox, 20, Riverton, FCSO Warrant, Battery
Chavez, Emily, 19, Riverton, RPD Warrant