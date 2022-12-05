Fremont County Arrests: December 5, 2022

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.
Below are the most recent Arrest Reports from Fremont County law enforcement agencies. They are produced directly from publicly available reports provided by each agency.
Questions or comments about the reports should be addressed with the appropriate agency.
Charges are subject to change following official filing from the Fremont County Attorney’s Office.
“No Arrests Reported” indicates the Arrest Report was issued, but no arrests occurred.
“No Arrest Report Available” indicates that a specific law agency did not issue an Arrest Report that day.
The County 10 Arrest Report does not include citations, unless accompanied by an arrest.
Common Arrest Report abbreviations: FCSO – Fremont County Sheriff’s Office; RPD – Riverton Police Department; LPD – Lander Police Department; DUI – Driving Under the Influence; DWUI – Driving While Under the Influence; MIP – Minor in Possession; MUI – Minor Under the Influence; DWUS – Driving While Under Suspension
Social media comments have been disabled for all Arrest Reports.
Fremont County Sheriff’s Office:
Alonzo, Toby, 45, Fort Washakie, DWUI, DWUS
Blueford, Martin, 27, Riverton, Possession of Controlled Substance, Probation Revocation Warrant
Oldman, Gregory, 36, Riverton, Contempt of Court
Schone, Travis, 43, Riverton, 4 Counts of Possession with Intent to Deliver Controlled Substance, 8 Counts of Possession of Controlled Substance, Probation Revocation Warrant
Lander Police Department:
Mcadams, Jovaughna, 29, Public Intoxication
Calvert, Kendra, 41, Criminal Trespass
Oldman, Gretta, 44, FCSO Warrant, No Driver’s License/Child Restraint, Possession of Controlled Substance
Day, Aaron, 27, Public Intoxication
Wagon, Trinity, 21, Public Intoxication
Stewart, Shoshawna, 27, DUI Crash, DWUI, Resisting, Speeding
Posey, Katrina, 29, Public Intoxication
Friday, Brooke, 25, Shoplifting, Resisting Arrest
Spoonhunter, Thomas, 30, Shoplifting, Resisting Arrest
Oldman, Norman, 59, DUI, DUS, No Interlock Device, Drug Possession, Open Container
Riverton Police Department:
David, Joshua, 25, Riverton, Domestic Abuse
Norse, Daisy, 27, Ethete, Public Intoxication, Municipal Warrant
Goggles, Mychal, 29, Riverton, Public Intoxication, Urinating In Public, Outstanding Municipal Warrant
Lincoln, Dennis, 40, Ethete, Public Intoxication
Parra, Robert, 18, Riverton, Domestic Battery, Strangulation, Child Abuse, MIP
Black, Sterling, 21, Riverton, DWUI, Careless Driving, Careless Driving
Ardon-Larzo, Cesario, 43, Riverton, Public Intoxication, Resisting, Campbell County Warrant
Behan, Stephanie, 38, Riverton, Failure to Appear Warrant, County Warrant for Domestic Assault
Eagle, Clement, 50, Arapahoe, Trespassing
Underwood, Donovon, 20, Riverton, County Warrant