Fremont County Arrests: December 5, 2022

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Fremont County Sheriff’s Office:

Alonzo, Toby, 45, Fort Washakie, DWUI, DWUS

Blueford, Martin, 27, Riverton, Possession of Controlled Substance, Probation Revocation Warrant

Oldman, Gregory, 36, Riverton, Contempt of Court

Schone, Travis, 43, Riverton, 4 Counts of Possession with Intent to Deliver Controlled Substance, 8 Counts of Possession of Controlled Substance, Probation Revocation Warrant

Lander Police Department:

Mcadams, Jovaughna, 29, Public Intoxication

Calvert, Kendra, 41, Criminal Trespass

Oldman, Gretta, 44, FCSO Warrant, No Driver’s License/Child Restraint, Possession of Controlled Substance

Day, Aaron, 27, Public Intoxication

Wagon, Trinity, 21, Public Intoxication

Stewart, Shoshawna, 27, DUI Crash, DWUI, Resisting, Speeding

Posey, Katrina, 29, Public Intoxication

Friday, Brooke, 25, Shoplifting, Resisting Arrest

Spoonhunter, Thomas, 30, Shoplifting, Resisting Arrest

Oldman, Norman, 59, DUI, DUS, No Interlock Device, Drug Possession, Open Container

Riverton Police Department:

David, Joshua, 25, Riverton, Domestic Abuse

Norse, Daisy, 27, Ethete, Public Intoxication, Municipal Warrant

Goggles, Mychal, 29, Riverton, Public Intoxication, Urinating In Public, Outstanding Municipal Warrant

Lincoln, Dennis, 40, Ethete, Public Intoxication

Parra, Robert, 18, Riverton, Domestic Battery, Strangulation, Child Abuse, MIP

Black, Sterling, 21, Riverton, DWUI, Careless Driving, Careless Driving

Ardon-Larzo, Cesario, 43, Riverton, Public Intoxication, Resisting, Campbell County Warrant

Behan, Stephanie, 38, Riverton, Failure to Appear Warrant, County Warrant for Domestic Assault

Eagle, Clement, 50, Arapahoe, Trespassing

Underwood, Donovon, 20, Riverton, County Warrant