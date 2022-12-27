Fremont County Arrests: December 27, 2022

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Common Arrest Report abbreviations: FCSO – Fremont County Sheriff’s Office; RPD – Riverton Police Department; LPD – Lander Police Department; DUI – Driving Under the Influence; DWUI – Driving While Under the Influence; MIP – Minor in Possession; MUI – Minor Under the Influence; DWUS – Driving While Under Suspension

Fremont County Sheriff’s Office:

Day, Leon, 19, Fort Washakie, Underage Consumption, Failure to Appear Warrant

Harrington, Phillip, 49, Riverton, Bond Violation

Kock, Troy, 47, Riverton, DWUI, Speeding

Piper, Dakota, 19, Riverton, Bond Violation

Snyder, Alexis, 21, Pavillion, Domestic Battery

Lander Police Department:

Underwood, Lorenzo, 30, Lander, FCSO Warrant

Wilson, Lauren, 34, Montana, Breach of Peace, Interference/Resisting Arrest Assault of a Police Officer

Wilson, Ryan, 26, Casper, Breach of Peace, Interference/Resisting Arrest Assault of a Police Officer

Privett, Trevor, 27, Montana, Breach of Peace, Interference/Resisting Arrest Assault of a Police Officer

Riverton Police Department:

Mendoza, Jose, 26, Arapahoe, Probation Violation, Possession of Controlled Substance Methamphetamine

Lawson, Amy, 26, Arapahoe, Probation and Parole Warrant, Failure to Appear Warrant

Ausem, David, 38, Riverton, Domestic Abuse

Garnett, James, 40, Riverton, County Warrant

Savage, Estrella, 18, Riverton, Bond Violation

Nottingham, David, 34, Riverton, DWUI, Attempting to Elude, Resisting Arrest

Addison, Chynna, 32, Casper, Public Intoxication

Shotgun, Gabriel, 27, Riverton, Domestic Violence, County Warrant

Worley, Keith, 26, Lander, Probation Revocation Warrant

Brown, Victoria, 37, Riverton, Public Intoxication