Fremont County Arrests: December 27, 2022

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.
Below are the most recent Arrest Reports from Fremont County law enforcement agencies. They are produced directly from publicly available reports provided by each agency.
Questions or comments about the reports should be addressed with the appropriate agency.
Charges are subject to change following official filing from the Fremont County Attorney’s Office.
“No Arrests Reported” indicates the Arrest Report was issued, but no arrests occurred.
“No Arrest Report Available” indicates that a specific law agency did not issue an Arrest Report that day.
The County 10 Arrest Report does not include citations, unless accompanied by an arrest.
Common Arrest Report abbreviations: FCSO – Fremont County Sheriff’s Office; RPD – Riverton Police Department; LPD – Lander Police Department; DUI – Driving Under the Influence; DWUI – Driving While Under the Influence; MIP – Minor in Possession; MUI – Minor Under the Influence; DWUS – Driving While Under Suspension
Fremont County Sheriff’s Office:
Day, Leon, 19, Fort Washakie, Underage Consumption, Failure to Appear Warrant
Harrington, Phillip, 49, Riverton, Bond Violation
Kock, Troy, 47, Riverton, DWUI, Speeding
Piper, Dakota, 19, Riverton, Bond Violation
Snyder, Alexis, 21, Pavillion, Domestic Battery
Lander Police Department:
Underwood, Lorenzo, 30, Lander, FCSO Warrant
Wilson, Lauren, 34, Montana, Breach of Peace, Interference/Resisting Arrest Assault of a Police Officer
Wilson, Ryan, 26, Casper, Breach of Peace, Interference/Resisting Arrest Assault of a Police Officer
Privett, Trevor, 27, Montana, Breach of Peace, Interference/Resisting Arrest Assault of a Police Officer
Riverton Police Department:
Mendoza, Jose, 26, Arapahoe, Probation Violation, Possession of Controlled Substance Methamphetamine
Lawson, Amy, 26, Arapahoe, Probation and Parole Warrant, Failure to Appear Warrant
Ausem, David, 38, Riverton, Domestic Abuse
Garnett, James, 40, Riverton, County Warrant
Savage, Estrella, 18, Riverton, Bond Violation
Nottingham, David, 34, Riverton, DWUI, Attempting to Elude, Resisting Arrest
Addison, Chynna, 32, Casper, Public Intoxication
Shotgun, Gabriel, 27, Riverton, Domestic Violence, County Warrant
Worley, Keith, 26, Lander, Probation Revocation Warrant
Brown, Victoria, 37, Riverton, Public Intoxication