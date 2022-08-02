Fremont County Arrests: August 2, 2022

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent Arrest Reports from Fremont County law enforcement agencies. They are produced directly from publicly available reports provided by each agency.

Questions or comments about the reports should be addressed with the appropriate agency.

Charges are subject to change following official filing from the Fremont County Attorney’s Office.

“No Arrests Reported” indicates the Arrest Report was issued, but no arrests occurred.

“No Arrest Report Available” indicates that specific law agency did not issue an Arrest Report that day.

The County 10 Arrest Report does not include citations, unless accompanied by an arrest.

Common Arrest Report abbreviations: FCSO – Fremont County Sheriff’s Office; RPD – Riverton Police Department; LPD – Lander Police Department; DUI – Driving Under the Influence; DWUI – Driving While Under the Influence; MIP – Minor in Possession; MUI – Minor Under the Influence; DWUS – Driving While Under Suspension

Social media comments have been disabled for all Arrest Reports.

Fremont County Sheriff’s Office:

Wecker, Richard, 75, DWUI, Driving Road Ways Laned for Traffic

Lander Police Department:

Big Knife, Pursley, 54, Lander, Public Intoxication

Moss, Crystal, 33, Riverton, Public Intoxication

Riverton Police Department:

The following arrests occurred between 7/29 and 8/1.

Burnet, Tristin, 24, County Warrant, Probation Revocation Warrant

Calvert, Davis, 51, DWUI, DWUS, Possession of Marijuana (3rd Subsequent Charge)

Oldman, Marvin, Public Intoxication

Female, 18, Public Intoxication

Yellowfox, Louis, 36, Public Intoxication

Manzaneres, Cedar, 19, Fremont County Warrant

Hampton, James, 27, 2 Public Intoxication Arrests (at two seperate incidents)