Freedom of speech on full display in Lander as Women’s ‘Wave’ March, 40 Days for Life groups rally on Main Street Saturday

(Lander, WY) – As the Lander branch of the national Women’s March organization joined the nationwide ‘Women’s Wave’ march and rally today, October 8, folks from the 40 Days for Life group also took to Main Street and Centennial Park in Lander to rally as well.

The Women’s March is a national group that aims to “harness the political power of diverse women and their communities to create transformative social change,” and is “committed to dismantling systems of oppression through nonviolent resistance and building inclusive structures guided by self-determination, dignity and respect.”

Today’s ‘Women’s Wave’ march in Lander, which began at Dairy Land and ultimately made its way to Centennial Park, was organized “to show the Wyoming legislature that citizens of Fremont County demand the right to have access to safe and legal abortions and to remind our legislature that bodily autonomy is a constitutional freedom,” according to organizer Cristina Gonzalez.

Gonzalez went on to tell County 10 today at the rally that, “We are not only here today to march for bodily autonomy, including access to reproductive healthcare with abortions, contraception, all aspects of family planning, and gender affirming care, but we are also here to march and show our community, and our state and at the national level that the people of Fremont County represent the desire to keep bodily autonomy, the right to choose who we marry, the right to choose our family planning path, as a constitutional right.”

Shannon Givens also echoed similar sentiments, commenting, “Body autonomy and choice for individuals is very important, and religion and other people’s morals should not dictate what I can do with my body, my decision, with my doctor.“

Ami McKalpin added, “I have four grown children, and the thought of them having to bring another human being into this world without any other option, scares me, and I want them to have the choices that I had, that my mother had; it’s a scary time for young people.“ h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo



As the Women’s March ralliers made their way toward Centennial Park, they were met by participants of the 40 Days for Life ceremony, which is an “internationally coordinated 40-day campaign that aims to end abortion locally through prayer and fasting, community outreach, and a peaceful all-day vigil in front of abortion businesses.”

County 10 spoke with some of these participants, who told us why they were rallying for the 40 Days cause.

“I’m here to support life and stand up for the rights of the unborn, and to show that we’re here to pray, and for the conversion of hearts that baby’s would be protected in the womb,” shared Amy Hanson.

“I believe in the good lord, I believe in the sanctity of life,” shared Jennie Myers. “Hate and anger is so widespread,” she added. “They’re so angry about this message and it doesn’t have to be that way. Love one another.”

“I am here to help defend women and their children in the womb,” commented another participant who chose to remain anonymous. “I do not believe that abortion is healthcare.” h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo



Wave marchers chanted as they crossed Main Street toward Centennial Park, while the 40 Days group sang hymns.

Other than a quick back and forth of “You should be ashamed of yourselves” comments from members of both groups, the whole affair was a civil, peaceful affair, albeit passionate and emotional.

Gonzalez then addressed the crowd after setting up the sound system, later introducing speakers Cass Burson, Jessica Swallow, Bobbi Shongutsie, and Sarah Reilley, and she also extended the microphone and stage to any 40 Days ralliers wanting to speak as well. h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo



The Women’s March rally events continue tonight at the Lander library, 7:00 PM, with a screening of “Abortions: Stories Women Tell.”

The 40 Days for Life campaign continues through November 6.